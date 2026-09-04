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September 04, 2026

Market of the Macabre will fill Laurel Hill Cemetery with taxidermy, oddities and art

More than 100 vendors will sell antiques, jewelry and original artwork Sept. 26, with food and drinks available throughout the afternoon.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Laurel Hill Cemetery
Market of the Macabre 2025 Photo Credit/Wide Eyed Studios

Market of the Macabre will bring more than 100 vendors selling taxidermy, oddities, antiques and artwork to Laurel Hill East on Saturday, Sept. 26.

More than 100 vendors will set up throughout Laurel Hill East for Market of the Macabre on Saturday, Sept. 26. The outdoor market runs from noon to 5 p.m., with admission costing $5 in advance or $10 at the entrance.

Attendees can shop for taxidermy, assorted oddities, antiques, jewelry, clothing, ceramics and original artwork while walking through the cemetery.

Food and drinks will be sold by Taqueria Dos Hermanos, Philadelphia Brewing Company, Commonwealth Ciders, Triple Bottom Brewing, Byzantium Empire, Tokio Sushi, Tropical Treats, King Gyro and Farina Pasta.

Seating in the food and drink area will be limited. A few picnic tables will be available throughout the cemetery, and attendees also can bring a picnic blanket.

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Most vendors accept cards or digital payments, but organizers recommend carrying cash because there is no ATM on the grounds.

The cemetery entrance includes approximately 50 feet of uneven cobblestone. The vendors will be arranged along a paved loop that is accessible to wheelchairs, and accessible parking will be reserved directly across Ridge Avenue from the entrance.

Parking near Laurel Hill is limited, so organizers recommend taking public transportation, carpooling or using a ride service. Limited free parking will be available at the Dell Music Center, approximately a half-mile from the cemetery entrance. SEPTA’s Route 61 bus also stops along Ridge Avenue.

Children ages 5 and younger can enter for free, and leashed dogs are welcome. Advance ticket sales close at noon Friday, Sept. 25.

Tickets are available online.

Market of the Macabre

Saturday, Sept. 26 | Noon-5 p.m.
Laurel Hill East
3822 Ridge Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Admission: $5 in advance; $10 at the entrance
Free for children ages 5 and younger

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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