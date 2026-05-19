Morris Arboretum’s Garden Railway brings Revolutionary-era Philly to life

Morris Arboretum & Gardens is bringing back its Garden Railway this summer with a new theme inspired by Revolutionary-era Philadelphia.

The seasonal attraction reopens Friday, May 22, with “Garden Railway: Revolutionary Philly,” a large outdoor model train display featuring miniature versions of local landmarks and historical scenes connected to the American Revolution. The exhibit will run through Sept. 30.

Visitors can follow trains as they wind through more than a third of a mile of track past small-scale replicas of places like Independence Hall and scenes inspired by events including the Battle of Germantown.

The train display is part of a broader lineup of America250-themed programming at the arboretum this year. Another self-guided exhibit, “Plants in the Colonial Era,” looks at the herbs, flowers and trees that were commonly used in colonial Philadelphia for food, medicine and everyday life.

Later in the summer, the arboretum also will debut “Pursuit of Happiness: Finding Joy in Nature,” an outdoor exhibition opening June 13. The installation will focus on gardens and green spaces as places to relax and spend time outdoors.

Admission to the Garden Railway is included with regular arboretum admission.

May 22 - Sept. 30

Morris Arboretum & Gardens

100 E. Northwestern Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Included with regular admission

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