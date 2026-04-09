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April 09, 2026

Longwood Gardens kicks off Festival of Fountains on May 8 with daily shows and illuminated nights

Extended evening hours, lawn seating and illuminated fountain shows give visitors more ways to experience the gardens after dark.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Summer Fountains
417913_Monet_s Garden Becca Mathias for Longwood Gardens.jpg Becca Mathias/For Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens’ Festival of Fountains includes daily shows and illuminated nighttime performances set to music.

The Festival of Fountains returns to Longwood Gardens on May 8, bringing a full season of choreographed water shows, music and nighttime light displays to Chester County.

The event runs through Sept. 27 and centers on the Main Fountain Garden, where more than 1,700 jets power performances set to music throughout the day. Additional evening shows are scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The gardens’ Open Air Theatre also hosts shorter fountain shows daily, adding another option for visitors looking to catch multiple performances during a visit.

The highlight for many is the Illuminated Fountain Performance, a 30-minute nighttime show that combines music, color and water displays. These typically take place on weekend nights, with showtimes shifting earlier later in the season.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs for lawn seating in the Main Fountain Garden, as space fills up for evening shows. Blankets are permitted in designated areas, and performances may be canceled in severe weather.

Timed admission tickets are required for all visitors. Ticket prices vary by date and time, with evening and weekend visits typically costing more.

Festival of Fountains

Runs May 8 - Sept. 27
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Rd.
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Timed admission tickets required

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Summer Fountains Kennett Square Longwood Gardens

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