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September 11, 2026

Vintage flea market will bring antiques and collectibles to University City

The free Sept. 26 market near Drexel University will feature clothing, furniture, records, jewelry and home decor.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Family-Friendly
drexel flea market.png Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

Shoppers browse an outdoor Phila Flea Markets event in Philadelphia. The organizer will bring its vintage and antique market to Lancaster Avenue near Drexel University on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Vintage shoppers can search for clothing, antiques, furniture and collectibles when Phila Flea Markets sets up near Drexel University on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The free outdoor market runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3400 Lancaster Ave. in University City. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27.

Vendors will sell vintage clothing, hats, handbags and accessories, along with antique furniture, artwork, pottery, jewelry and home décor. Shoppers can also look for vinyl records, comic books, toys, retro video games, glassware, porcelain and cookware.

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The Drexel event is part of Phila Flea Markets’ traveling series, which brings vintage and antique markets to neighborhoods across the city from spring through fall. The organization, also known as the Philly Flea, has operated in Philadelphia since 1985.

Organizers say all of their markets are accessible to people with disabilities. Additional information is available through Phila Flea Markets.

Drexel University Vintage & Antique Flea Market

Saturday, Sept. 26 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 27
3400 Lancaster Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Free admission

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Markets Family-Friendly University City Flea Market

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