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August 26, 2026

Think you know Philly history? Put it to the test against the city's tour guides

The free Sept. 27 trivia competition at Ladder 15 will pit teams of up to five against members of the Association of Philadelphia Tour Guides.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Trivia History
Independence Hall Tour Guide Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Association of Philadelphia Tour Guides will challenge the public to a free Philly history trivia competition at Ladder 15 on Sept. 27. Teams can include up to five players.

Think you know enough about Philadelphia history to outsmart the people who explain it for a living? The Association of Philadelphia Tour Guides is inviting the public to find out during a free trivia competition Sunday, Sept. 27, at Ladder 15 in Center City.

“Are You Smarter Than a Tour Guide?” will put members of the public across the table from local tour guides for an afternoon of questions about Philadelphia and its past. Doors open at noon, and trivia begins at 1 p.m.

Players may arrive with a team of up to five people. Those attending alone can be matched with other participants at the event.

Bragging rights will not be the only thing at stake. Teams will compete for prizes tied to Philadelphia and local history.

Admission and participation are free, but advance registration is required. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Ladder 15.

Are You Smarter Than a Tour Guide?

Sunday, Sept. 27 | Doors open at noon; trivia begins at 1 p.m.
Ladder 15
1528 Sansom St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Free; advance registration required

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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