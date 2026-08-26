Think you know Philly history? Put it to the test against the city's tour guides

Think you know enough about Philadelphia history to outsmart the people who explain it for a living? The Association of Philadelphia Tour Guides is inviting the public to find out during a free trivia competition Sunday, Sept. 27, at Ladder 15 in Center City.

“Are You Smarter Than a Tour Guide?” will put members of the public across the table from local tour guides for an afternoon of questions about Philadelphia and its past. Doors open at noon, and trivia begins at 1 p.m.

Players may arrive with a team of up to five people. Those attending alone can be matched with other participants at the event.

Bragging rights will not be the only thing at stake. Teams will compete for prizes tied to Philadelphia and local history.

Admission and participation are free, but advance registration is required. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Ladder 15.

Sunday, Sept. 27 | Doors open at noon; trivia begins at 1 p.m.

Ladder 15

1528 Sansom St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Free; advance registration required



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