Margate Fall Funfest will mark 25 years with more than 110 vendors by the bay

Margate Fall Funfest will mark its 25th year with two days of food, crafts and entertainment along Amherst Avenue and the bayfront promenade Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27.

The free festival will feature more than 110 vendors and exhibitors, including juried artists and crafters, food sellers, Margate businesses and community organizations. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Live music will run throughout the weekend on the main stage near Jefferson Avenue. The lineup includes Swing That Cat, Poor Mouth Henry, No Clue Band, Cole Moore and other performers. Country singer Nikki Briar will close the festival Sunday with two sets.

Beyond the main stage, families can find pumpkin painting, magic, gymnastics, costumed character parades and a children’s stage. Wetlands Wonderland also will feature terrapins, turtles, a native butterfly display and activities focused on the area’s beaches and wetlands.

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Food options will range from tacos, gyros and seafood to barbecue, pizza, funnel cakes and baked goods. A beer garden and Bloody Mary tent also will operate during the festival.

The market will include pottery, photography, fall decorations, candles, jewelry, woodworking, soaps, coastal crafts and other handmade items.

Dogs will take the spotlight Sunday during the Dan Gottlieb Memorial Dog Show at 9700 Amherst Ave., near Monroe Avenue. Prizes will be awarded in talent, costume and appearance categories. Registration closes at noon Sunday and is available online.

Free jitneys will run along Ventnor and Amherst avenues and from the Eugene Tighe School parking lot at 7804 Amherst Ave. Attendees can look for the “Free Funfest Jitney” signs or track the shuttles using the Jitney Surfer app.

Saturday, Sept. 26 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Amherst Avenue and the bayfront promenade

Margate, NJ 08402

Admission: Free

Free jitney service available

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