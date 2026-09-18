Philly teens can learn about money from Wharton faculty and Goldman Sachs pros at a free financial literacy summit

Philadelphia-area high school students can get free, practical financial literacy lessons on college costs, credit, investing, first paychecks and starting a business at a summit later this month.

The Teen Financial Empowerment Summit will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Philadelphia Airport, Stadium Area.

Wharton faculty and Goldman Sachs professionals will lead short, hands-on sessions on paying for college, using credit wisely, investing, first paychecks and starting a business.

The day will end with the F³ Financial Ideathon, where students will work in teams to tackle a real financial challenge and present their ideas to a panel. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams.

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Featured speakers include David Musto, PhD, of the Wharton School’s Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance; Sofia Bonito and Greg Bankowski of Goldman Sachs; and Pitou Devgon, MD, MBA, of Wharton’s Health Care Management program.

Admission is free for Philadelphia-area high school students and their families. Lunch and complimentary parking validation are included, and check-in begins at 9:45 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Check-in: 9:45 a.m.

Location: Holiday Inn Philadelphia Airport, Stadium Area

Address: 2033 Penrose Ave., Philadelphia 19145

Admission: Free

Audience: Philadelphia-area high school students and families

Sessions: Paying for college, credit, investing, first paychecks and starting a business

Includes: Lunch, complimentary parking validation and Ideathon prizes

Registration: Advance registration recommended; space is limited

Find more upcoming events here.

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