Chelsea Handler to perform at The Met Philadelphia this fall

Chelsea Handler will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 26, as part of her “High and Mighty Tour.”

The show is part of a newly announced run of dates on the tour. Handler’s stand-up blends sharp observations with personal stories, a style she’s carried through her work on stage, in books and on television.

She first gained national attention as the host of E!’s “Chelsea Lately” and has since released multiple bestselling books and comedy specials. Her most recent projects include a Netflix special released in 2025 and her advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Chelsea Handler's "High and Mighty Tour"

Saturday, Sept. 26

The Met Philadelphia

858 N Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

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