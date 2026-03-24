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March 24, 2026

Chelsea Handler to perform at The Met Philadelphia this fall

The stop is part of her 'High and Mighty Tour,' which is built around candid stories and sharp observations.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Comedy Performances
Chelsea Handler High and Mighty Tour Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Chelsea Handler will bring her stand-up tour to The Met Philadelphia on Sept. 26.

Chelsea Handler will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 26, as part of her “High and Mighty Tour.”

The show is part of a newly announced run of dates on the tour. Handler’s stand-up blends sharp observations with personal stories, a style she’s carried through her work on stage, in books and on television.

She first gained national attention as the host of E!’s “Chelsea Lately” and has since released multiple bestselling books and comedy specials. Her most recent projects include a Netflix special released in 2025 and her advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Chelsea Handler's "High and Mighty Tour"

Saturday, Sept. 26
The Met Philadelphia
858 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 


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