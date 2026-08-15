More Events:

August 15, 2026

3DPrintopia to showcase 3D-printed creations and new technology at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

At the Sept. 26-27 festival, attendees can watch derby races, hear from industry experts and get scanned to create miniature versions of themselves.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos 3D Printing
3DPrintopia - PA Convention Center Photo Credit/Dave Wheeler

3DPrintopia will bring 3D printers, maker projects, competitions and technology talks to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27.

3DPrintopia is coming to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, with a show floor full of 3D printers, unusual creations and new technology. The festival is open to experienced makers and people who have never used a printer. Advance adult weekend passes cost $12.51 with fees, and guests 17 and younger enter free.

Part trade show and part maker gathering, 3DPrintopia gives attendees a close look at what can be made with the technology. Exhibits will range from toys and artwork to instruments, costumes and props. Companies will demonstrate printers, materials, software and tools, while creators show off their projects and answer questions about how they were made.

3DPrintopia OverviewPhoto Credit/Dave Wheeler

A panoramic view of the main floor at a previous event.


One of the more unusual attractions comes from Shrunk 3D. Its mobile booth will scan attendees and create fully designed digital models that are ready to print. The show special costs $95 when reserved in advance or $120 during the event, plus sales tax. Advance registration is available by emailing Delaware@shrunk3d.com.

There is a competitive side to the weekend, too. In the 3D Printed Derby, participants design and print their own cars for a Pinewood Derby-style race. Electric Top Fuel Dragsters will also take to the track, and custom-built Death Racers will compete in crash-up derby-style jousting matches.

The Build Platform will feature talks, panel discussions, product updates and presentations from educators and content creators. Previous speakers have included RepRap Project founder Adrian Bowyer, Marlin Firmware developer Scott Lahteine and David Tobin of 3D Printing Nerd. 

Attendees can also swap small, colorful tokens during MakerChip Mania, with prizes available for collecting designated sets.

3DPrintopia runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in Hall F. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and will not be sold at the convention center. Advance adult weekend passes cost $10 plus a $2.51 fee. Day-of passes will cost $17.85 with fees.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

3DPrintopia

Saturday, Sept. 26 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall F
1101 Arch St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
$12.51 advance adult weekend pass, including fees
Free for guests 17 and younger
Tickets are available through Eventbrite

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Expos 3D Printing Pennsylvania Convention Center Family-Friendly

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Delco kid catches piranha in Ridley Park Lake

Delco piranha

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Prevention

Avoiding these 3 risk factors during middle age may help people live longer without dementia

Dementia Free smoking

TV

Film crews are shadowing SEPTA police officers for A&E docuseries that will air next year

SEPTA documentary

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved