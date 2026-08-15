3DPrintopia to showcase 3D-printed creations and new technology at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

3DPrintopia is coming to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, with a show floor full of 3D printers, unusual creations and new technology. The festival is open to experienced makers and people who have never used a printer. Advance adult weekend passes cost $12.51 with fees, and guests 17 and younger enter free.

Part trade show and part maker gathering, 3DPrintopia gives attendees a close look at what can be made with the technology. Exhibits will range from toys and artwork to instruments, costumes and props. Companies will demonstrate printers, materials, software and tools, while creators show off their projects and answer questions about how they were made.

Photo Credit/Dave Wheeler A panoramic view of the main floor at a previous event.

One of the more unusual attractions comes from Shrunk 3D. Its mobile booth will scan attendees and create fully designed digital models that are ready to print. The show special costs $95 when reserved in advance or $120 during the event, plus sales tax. Advance registration is available by emailing Delaware@shrunk3d.com.

There is a competitive side to the weekend, too. In the 3D Printed Derby, participants design and print their own cars for a Pinewood Derby-style race. Electric Top Fuel Dragsters will also take to the track, and custom-built Death Racers will compete in crash-up derby-style jousting matches.

The Build Platform will feature talks, panel discussions, product updates and presentations from educators and content creators. Previous speakers have included RepRap Project founder Adrian Bowyer, Marlin Firmware developer Scott Lahteine and David Tobin of 3D Printing Nerd.

Attendees can also swap small, colorful tokens during MakerChip Mania, with prizes available for collecting designated sets.

3DPrintopia runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in Hall F. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and will not be sold at the convention center. Advance adult weekend passes cost $10 plus a $2.51 fee. Day-of passes will cost $17.85 with fees.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Saturday, Sept. 26 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall F

1101 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

$12.51 advance adult weekend pass, including fees

Free for guests 17 and younger

Tickets are available through Eventbrite

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.