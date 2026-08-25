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August 25, 2026

Philly AIDS Thrift to throw free block party with live music, food and 30+ vendors

The Sept. 26 anniversary celebration near South Street will also feature Philly Elmo, a celebrity dunk tank, games and a pie-eating contest.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Block Party Markets
Philly AIDS Thrift anniversary block party Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

More than 30 vintage sellers, artists, makers and small businesses will set up near South Street for Philly AIDS Thrift’s free anniversary block party on Sept. 26.

Philly AIDS Thrift will take over the streets outside its South Philly store for a free block party celebrating the nonprofit's 21st anniversary.

The festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 26, from noon-6 p.m. at 710 S. Fifth St., with activities extending along Fifth Street and East Passyunk Avenue between Bainbridge and Monroe streets.

The afternoon will bring together live music, food and drinks, games and more than 30 local vendors. Philly Elmo and the PME Drumline will perform, along with local artists Killeé and UgLi, while WXPN's Robert Drake serves as DJ and emcee.

Food from Mom-Mom's and La Camelia will be available, along with beer from Evil Genius. Other activities include a celebrity dunk tank featuring local chefs Phila Lorn and Jen Zavala, a pie-eating contest, face painting, balloon animals and carnival-style games.

The celebration also supports Philly AIDS Thrift's work raising money for local organizations providing HIV/AIDS services. The nonprofit says it has donated more than $5.7 million to community organizations since its founding in 2005.

Philly AIDS Thrift 21st Anniversary Block Party

Saturday, Sept. 26 | Noon - 6 p.m.
Philly AIDS Thrift
710 S. Fifth St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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