Philly AIDS Thrift to throw free block party with live music, food and 30+ vendors

Philly AIDS Thrift will take over the streets outside its South Philly store for a free block party celebrating the nonprofit's 21st anniversary.

The festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 26, from noon-6 p.m. at 710 S. Fifth St., with activities extending along Fifth Street and East Passyunk Avenue between Bainbridge and Monroe streets.

The afternoon will bring together live music, food and drinks, games and more than 30 local vendors. Philly Elmo and the PME Drumline will perform, along with local artists Killeé and UgLi, while WXPN's Robert Drake serves as DJ and emcee.

Food from Mom-Mom's and La Camelia will be available, along with beer from Evil Genius. Other activities include a celebrity dunk tank featuring local chefs Phila Lorn and Jen Zavala, a pie-eating contest, face painting, balloon animals and carnival-style games.

The celebration also supports Philly AIDS Thrift's work raising money for local organizations providing HIV/AIDS services. The nonprofit says it has donated more than $5.7 million to community organizations since its founding in 2005.

Philly AIDS Thrift 21st Anniversary Block Party

Saturday, Sept. 26 | Noon - 6 p.m.

Philly AIDS Thrift

710 S. Fifth St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Free to attend

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