New speed cameras are now active on Route 13 in Philly, but the PPA won't fine violators — for now

The Philadelphia Parking Authority has activated new speed cameras along Route 13 in West and North Philadelphia, but violators will not be fined until a 60-day warning period ends.

The cameras are along 11 blocks on U.S. Route 13, from Baltimore Avenue in West Philly to parts of Hunting Park and Northeast Philly. They will be used to enforce a 25 mph speed limit.

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Below are the new blocks that have speed cameras:

•6000 block of Baltimore Avenue

•5600 block of Baltimore Avenue

•4900 block of Baltimore Avenue

•4300 block of Baltimore Avenue (Eastbound only)

•4200 block of Baltimore Avenue (Westbound only)

•300 block of Baltimore Avenue

•200 block of North 28th Street

•400 block of North 34th Street (Southbound only)

•3300 block of West Girard Avenue

•2000 block of North 33rd Street

•3400 block of Ridge Avenue

For now, violators who exceed the 25 mph speed limit at these locations will receive warning notices in the mail.

Starting Oct. 30, drivers who are captured going 11-19 mph over the speed limit will receive $100 fines. The fine is $125 for drivers who exceed the speed limit by 20-29 mph and $150 for those caught driving 30 mph or more above the speed limit.

Revenue from the program is used to cover speed camera costs and invest in other traffic safety programs throughout the city.

The new cameras add to those that were activated in April at six other locations on Route 13 in Northeast Philly.

Provided Image/PPA A map shows the expanded speed camera enfrorcement zone along Route 13 in West and North Philadelphia.

Route 13 is among the dangerous Philly roadways included on the Vision Zero High Injury Network. These roads make up only about 12% of the city's streets, but account for roughly 80% of traffic deaths and serious injuries.

The PPA has been expanding its use of speed cameras in response to safety improvements seen after they were installed on a nearly 12-mile stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard in 2020. State lawmakers passed a bill in 2023 permitting the city to install speed cameras on up to five dangerous corridors in Philadelphia, in addition to Roosevelt Boulevard. The bill also allowed the city to test speed cameras in five school zones as part of a program that started in February.

"Speed cameras have dramatically reduced speeding along Roosevelt Boulevard by a staggering 95%," PPA acting Executive Director Gabe Roberts said in a statement. "Our goal is to continue saving lives and improving public safety on major traffic arteries in the city."

A year ago, speed cameras also were activated on a 13-mile stretch of Broad Street. The PPA has not released data on the effectiveness of the Broad Street speed cameras, which are active at 15 intersections.

The city also has identified state routes 2016 (Allegheny Avenue), 1004 (Erie and Torresdale avenues) and 2001 (Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Delaware Avenue and Moyamensing Avenue) as preferred corridors for future expansion of the speed-camera program.