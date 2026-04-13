Speed cameras activated on stretch of Route 13 in Northeast Philly

Speed cameras have been activated on a portion of U.S. Route 13 in Northeast Philly, adding to a growing network of roads where the city is using automated enforcement to ticket motorists.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority opened a 60-day warning period for the new cameras on Monday. For now, violators who exceed the 25 mph speed limit will receive warning notices in the mail. Starting June 12, tickets will be mailed with fines ranging from $100 to $150.

“This program is about improving public safety and saving lives," PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said in a statement.

The cameras were added on U.S. Route 13 in response to safety improvements seen after the city installed them on a nearly 12-mile stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard in 2020. That program became permanent in 2023, and PPA has credited the cameras with a 95% reduction in speeding along the roadway. Crashes involving pedestrians have been cut in half, PPA said earlier this year.

More speed cameras were activated in September on a 13-mile stretch of Broad Street, which surpassed Roosevelt Boulevard as the city's most dangerous road two years ago. Data on the Broad Street corridor has not been released since the cameras were activated at 15 intersections.

"We hope to bring about similar results along Broad Street," Lazer said.

The speed cameras on U.S. Route 13 are at 9900 Frankford Ave, 8300 Frankford Ave, 7000 Frankford Ave, 6400 Frankford Ave, 3100 Levick St., and 2100 Robbins St.

Drivers who are captured going 11-19 mph over the speed limit will receive $100 fines. The fine is $125 for drivers who go 20-29 mph over the speed limit and $150 for those caught driving 30 mph or more above the speed limit.

Revenue from the program is used to cover speed-camera costs and invest in other traffic safety programs throughout the city.

PPA's 2024 Speed Camera report on Roosevelt Boulevard found the vast majority of speeding violations have been issued to drivers traveling 11-19 mph over the limit.

State lawmakers passed a bill in 2023 permitting the city to install speed cameras on up to five dangerous corridors, in addition to Roosevelt Boulevard. The bill also allowed the city to test speed cameras in five school zones as part of a program that started in February.

Apart from Broad Street and U.S. Route 13 — which is eligible get cameras on other sections in the future — the city has identified State Route 2016 (Allegheny Avenue), State Route 1004 (Erie Avenue/Torresdale Avenue) and State Route 2001 (Christopher Columbus Boulevard/Delaware Avenue/Moyamensing Avenue) as its preferred corridors for expansion of the speed-camera program.