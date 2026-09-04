Eagles announce seven captains

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced seven captains for the 2026 season. There are no surprises.

• QB Jalen Hurts: Hurts is the starting quarterback (duh), and it would be alarming if he weren't a captain, frankly. Of course, Hurts has a Super Bowl MVP to his credit, and is the current face of the franchise.

• RB Saquon Barkley: Barkley is a three-time Pro Bowler, and the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year. He has also proven to be an unselfish teammate in his two seasons in Philly.



• WR DeVonta Smith: Smith is stepping into a monster role this season as the clear focal point of the passing offense.



• RT Lane Johnson: Johnson and Jake Elliott are the only Eagles left on the roster who have two rings. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and he has said that this will likely be his final NFL season.

• LT Jordan Mailata: Mailata has risen from "guy who has never played a game of American football in his life" to star player, to team leader.



• iDL Jordan Davis: Davis is taking the reins from Brandon Graham as the positive influence in the Eagles' locker room.



• LB Zack Baun: Baun is a late bloomer who works hard and leads by example.



MORE: 10 awards from Eagles 2026 training camp

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