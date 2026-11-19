For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 11 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Colts at Texans (-13.5): There are five (!) games this week that have double-digit spreads, beginning with this bad Thursday Night Football matchup between a pair of disappointing AFC South teams. The Colts are already done, and if the Texans lose this game they'll pretty much be done as well. I imagine the Texans will get the job done, but if you're going to give me 13.5 points against a 3-6 team that can't protect their quarterback, I'll take them.

Steelers (-4.5) at Eagles: Did Vegas forget during the Eagles' bye week that they might be the worst team in the NFL? If DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks both play, that'll help, but it won't be enough. Ultimately, the Eagles can't run it, they can't protect the quarterback, and they're facing one of the most potent defensive lines in the NFL. It's going to be ugly just like every other Eagles game this season. I'll smash the Steelers at (-4.5) all day, please.

Ravens at Panthers (-2.5): The Panthers stink, but at least they're not on their fourth quarterback.

Buccaneers at Lions (-6.5): If you're a regular reader of mine, you already know that I think the Lions have the best offense in the NFL. But, the Bucs have a very good defense, they can run the ball (and thus shorten the game), and they should be healthy coming off of their bye. I like the Lions to win, but the Bucs are undervalued and it could be a close game.

Saints at Bears (-12): The Saints have a ways to go before they mature into a good team, but they have at least played in a lot of close football games this season. Give me the Bears to win, and maybe somewhat comfortably, but I'll take 12 points.

Cardinals at Chiefs (-16.5): The Cardinals have had a weird season, in that they have knocked a lot of people out of their survivor pools. They beat the Chargers on the road Week 1 before anyone knew how bad the Chargers were. The also beat the Rams on the road and the Cowboys on the road. They're actually 3-3 on the road.

But in the games they have lost, they have gotten torn up. They have the league's worst point differential, at -105. It's tempting to take 16.5 points, but I just can't do it here.

Titans at Cowboys (-8.5): The Cowboys should win this game, but how are they favored by 8.5 points over anybody?

Dolphins at Bills (-16.5): I never lay this many points, and I'm too afraid to take the Dolphins (+16.5) because the Bills have won their last three games by 19, 17, and 26 points.

Jets at Chargers (-3): There are MAJOR draft order implications here. If the season ended before this week's slate of games, the Chargers would be picking 2nd overall in the 2027 draft. The Jets' own pick would be 4th (they have other picks as well). Whichever team wins is going to take a tumble in the draft order.

The Jets have looked horrid over the last month-plus. They've gotten blown out by the good teams they have faced, and they lost at home to the Dolphins and Raiders. I like the Chargers here.

Jaguars (-5.5) at Giants: I'm going to call this here and now. The Giants are trash and they're going to blow the division to either the Cowboys or the Commanders. Oh, and I get the NFL's best point differential team in the league and I only have to lay 5.5 points? Done.

Raiders at Broncos (-10): I liked some things that I saw from Fernando Mendoza in his first career start, but it's brutal having that come against a swarming Seahawks defense. And now he has to make start No. 2 on the road against another very good Broncos defense.

Vikings vs. 49ers (-3) in Mexico City: The Vikings had a dominant performance in their first game with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, and now they're being overrated. For example, this time last week, they were 24-1 to win the Super Bowl. Now? 15-1. I mean, we're talking about Kirk Cousins! The Niners are a much better team. I'll lay the 3 points.

Bengals (-6.5) at Commanders: I'm beginning to think the Commanders might not be awful. I mean, they're still bad, but, like, bottom third of the league team as opposed to, saaayyyy, a bottom five team. Only having to lay 6.5 points with the Bengals looks tasty on paper with the way that they are playing, but I'd beware on that one.

BYE: Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Falcons, Patriots, Browns.