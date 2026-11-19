A City Council committee has rejected a proposal to continue sending one third of Philadelphia's trash to the Reworld incinerator in Chester.

The Committee on the Environment unanimously voted Wednesday to amend legislation that would have allowed the Parker administration to enter into a new four-year contract with the Delaware County incinerator, where the city has sent trash for years. The amended legislation only permits the city to send solid waste to landfills. It now must be considered by the full council.

"We have been clear for over a year that we won't tolerate the toxic status quo," committee chair Jamie Gauthier (D-3) said in a statement. "At a time when municipalities across the nation are making greener choices, we won’t allow the City of Philadelphia to keep making our residents sick with air polluted with our own waste."

The decision followed a four-hour public hearing, during which members of the Parker administration, public health officials, former Reworld employees, environmental advocates and Chester residents addressed the committee.

The city is in its final year of its contract with Reworld, the largest trash incinerator in the country, and the Parker administration had sought to sign a new deal. Opponents have expressed concerns about the facility's public health and environmental impact, saying emissions from the plant pollute the air and contribute to health issues like asthma and lung cancer.

Reworld has accumulated hundreds of violations and more than $1 million in fines over the past 20 years, Gauthier has said, citing federal and state data analyzed by her office. Chester Mayor Stefon Roots has said that 90% of the trash burned by the incinerator comes from outside Chester. About one-third of the waste burned there is from Philly.

At Wednesday's hearing, Eric Bazis, a former employee at Reworld, claimed that the safeguards in place to measure or block the plant’s pollution would frequently break or give false measurements. Bazis sued the company in 2024, the Inquirer reported, arguing that he was unjustly fired for showing concern about the company’s lack of compliance with environmental regulations. That litigation is ongoing. The company claims he was fired for submitting fake time sheets.

"I remember opacity monitors and other measuring devices getting old and giving false measurements," Bazis said during the hearing. "We were not told to replace them, just to make sure they showed numbers that looked right."

Managing Director Carlton Williams, also the city's director of Clean and Green, commended council's efforts to improve air quality and seek environmental justice for Chester residents, but he said more information is required to determine the city's best path forward.

"Additional data is needed to ensure that we consider all impacts of both waste energy and landfills on the environment specifically as it relates to Philadelphia and our surrounding communities," he said during the hearing. "We need to look beyond traditional solid waste disposal practices and develop new strategies that are both environmentally sustainable and cost effective."

Councilmember Nina Ahmad, chair of the Public Health and Human Services Committee, said she asked Reworld for evidence of the impact of environmental exposure on respiratory function in nearby communities, but never received them.

"I cannot, in good conscience, vote in favor of the new contract without evidence-based data," she said in a statement. "My 'no' vote on Mayor Parker's plan to renew Philadelphia’s contract with Reworld reflects my deep concern over the public health impacts of incineration on the communities already burdened by other environmental challenges."