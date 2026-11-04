Eagles-Giants Week 9 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost six straight games, partly because they have been ravaged by injuries and other losses, most notably Jalen Hurts' season being ended by blood clots and Lane Johnson's surprise retirement.

The New York Giants have had major injuries as well, losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and star edge rusher Brian Burns for the season. However, they have weathered their injuries better than the Eagles have.

Here's the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring

DNP WR Dontayvion Wicks Ankle DNP RB Saquon Barkley Hamstring/

Back DNP LB Jihaad Campbell Hamstring/

Quad DNP S Michael Carter Abdomen DNP WR/RS Britain Covey Knee DNP CB Jonathan Jones Knee DNP EDGE Jalyx Hunt Knee/

Ankle Limited EDGE Jonathan Greenard Ankle Limited K Jake Elliott Right ankle Limited iDL Moro Ojomo Neck Full iDL Jordan Davis Thumb Full LB Zack Baun Shoulder Full TE Dallas Goedert Knee Full LG Landon Dickerson Pectoral Full RT Markel Bell Finger Full QB Tanner McKee Chest Full DB Kenny Moore Glute Full



Wednesday notes:

• The usual players who haven't practiced the last few weeks still aren't practicing.

• Jalyx Hunt and Jonathan Greenard being limited isn't new either.



• Jake Elliott popped up on the injury report today. He had a long kicking session during the media-attended portion of the practice, and seemed to be striking the ball fine. Maybe he got hurt later in practice?



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jalen Hurts (IR, season over): Hurts is out indefinitely with blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee took over initially as the team's starting quarterback, but he will be replaced by Joe Milton this Sunday.

• RT Lane Johnson (retirement): Johnson is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. He retired abruptly after Week 4.



• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return at any time): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but could miss up to two months.

• RB Will Shipley (IR, eligible to return after Week 9): Shipley suffered a Lisfranc injury and will be out a while. Shipley is the Eagles' best RB in pass protection, but he only has 57 yards on 20 carries this season.

• RB Dameon Pierce (IR, eligible to return after Week 12): The Eagles' top four RBs are all injured.







Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status EDGE Abdul Carter Illness DNP

RB Cam Skattebo Hamstring DNP LT Andrew Thomas Groin Limited RT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf Limited CB Colton Hood Illness Limited LB Malik Harrison Groin Limited WR/RS Charlie Jones Hand Limited TE Theo Johnson Neck Full OL Marcus Mbow Knee Full DL DJ Reader Knee Full



Wednesday notes:

• The only player to watch here is Cam Skattebo, who honestly the Eagles should hope plays because of his fumbling issues. If the Eagles are going to win this game they're probably going to have to force turnovers.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jaxson Dart: During the Giants' loss to the Rams Week 2, Dart tore the MCL and meniscus in his left knee, plus some damage to his PCL. His season is over. Jameis Winston initially filled in for Dart, but he has since been replaced as the starter by J.J. McCarthy, who the Giants traded for after Dart's injury.

• EDGE Brian Burns: Burns suffered a torn ACL and meniscus against the Titans Week 4. He is pretty clearly the Giants' best player on defense. He finished second in the NFL in 2025 with 16.5 sacks. The Giants do have good depth on the edge with Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux now starting, but not having Burns is still a major loss.



• LB Tremaine Edmunds: Edmunds played for five seasons in Buffalo and then the last three in Chicago before signing with the Giants in free agency. He has had 100 or more tackles in all eight seasons of his career. In 2025 he had 112 tackles, 4 INTs, and 9 pass breakups. Through 6 games in 2026, he had 50 tackles and 2 sacks. He suffered a torn chest muscle and is out for the season. Another major loss.



• DE Chauncey Golston: Golston was a nice depth piece on the edge for the Giants, but he suffered a serious neck injury and his season is over.

• DE Roy Robertson-Harris: Robertson-Harris was likely to start for the Giants this season, but he tore his Achilles during OTAs and his season is over.



• RB Tyrone Tracy: Tracy had 19 carries for 55 yards (2.9 YPC) and 2 TD, plus a lost fumble in seven games before he landed on IR with a hamstring injury.

• WR Calvin Austin III: Austin had a nice 2024 season, when he had 36 catches for 538 yards (15.2 YPC) and 4 TDs as a slot role player in the Steelers' offense. His numbers in 2025 (31-372-3) were down a bit in the Steelers' slog of an offense under Aaron Rodgers. Austin has some big-play potential, and adds value as a returner. He signed with the Giants in free agency, but tore his ACL before the season started.



• RS Gunner Olszewski: Olszewski tore his Achilles during OTAs. With Austin and Olszewski both out the Giants' primary retirn specialist has been Charlie Jones.



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