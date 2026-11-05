Miles Teller was 'ready to run through a brick wall' while giving monologue at MLB All Star Game

Miles Teller admitted that his nerves nearly got the best of him after he was asked to give an introductory speech at the MLB All Star Game in Philadelphia last summer.

The actor said on '"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that he was "s------ himself" leading up to the performance on national TV, and nearly turned it into an inappropriate spectacle.

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During rehearsal, the Downingtown native said he was "jostling" with the seams of a baseball below the camera's frame before a producer told him to stop, implying that his actions looked obscene.

"That would be very Philadelphia, though, to do that," Kimmel joked.

Teller said he ended up being proud of the final product, adding that the energy from the hometown crowd could have motivated him to "run through a brick wall."

While discussing their baseball fandoms, Teller and Kimmel reflected on a mix-up that went viral during the 2022 World Series in Philadelphia. Teller's dad was misidentified as Bruce Springsteen on the Phillies' jumbotron.

"He doesn't even look like Bruce Springsteen," Teller said. "... But, getting confused with 'The Boss' is never a bad thing."

Kimmel continued to press the actor about his Philly sports allegiances, including a jab that the Eagles are "on a skid," by asking if he was the type of fan that would feel comfortable throwing batteries at a sporting event.

"I would never throw a battery," Teller said. "But, I think when Philly sports fans are anywhere, let alone at a sporting event, it's not hard to find where they're at. … I don't think anyone's like 'I'm a subtle Eagles fan.'"

Kimmel, a Los Angeles Lakers fan, also asked Teller how he felt that Philly "stole" LeBron James.

"Honestly, I'm all Philly sports except for basketball," Teller admitted. "I was raised a Lakers fan, but I'm happy for the fandom. It's all the same thing. I'm excited for the excitement in Philly."

Check out Teller's full appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" below.