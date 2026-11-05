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November 05, 2026

Miles Teller was 'ready to run through a brick wall' while giving monologue at MLB All Star Game

The Downingtown native discussed Philly sports during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Miles Teller
Miles Teller Phillies Eric Hartline/Reuters US Sports Picture Archive

Miles Teller, pictured above at game four of the 2022 World Series, talked to Jimmy Kimmel about his nerves leading up to his opening monologue for the 2026 MLB All Star Game.

Miles Teller admitted that his nerves nearly got the best of him after he was asked to give an introductory speech at the MLB All Star Game in Philadelphia last summer.

The actor said on '"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that he was "s------ himself" leading up to the performance on national TV, and nearly turned it into an inappropriate spectacle.

MOREBill Hader jokes that he had to pretend to be from Philly to guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'

During rehearsal, the Downingtown native said he was "jostling" with the seams of a baseball below the camera's frame before a producer told him to stop, implying that his actions looked obscene.

"That would be very Philadelphia, though, to do that," Kimmel joked.

Teller said he ended up being proud of the final product, adding that the energy from the hometown crowd could have motivated him to "run through a brick wall."

While discussing their baseball fandoms, Teller and Kimmel reflected on a mix-up that went viral during the 2022 World Series in Philadelphia. Teller's dad was misidentified as Bruce Springsteen on the Phillies' jumbotron.

"He doesn't even look like Bruce Springsteen," Teller said. "... But, getting confused with 'The Boss' is never a bad thing."

Kimmel continued to press the actor about his Philly sports allegiances, including a jab that the Eagles are "on a skid," by asking if he was the type of fan that would feel comfortable throwing batteries at a sporting event.

"I would never throw a battery," Teller said. "But, I think when Philly sports fans are anywhere, let alone at a sporting event, it's not hard to find where they're at. … I don't think anyone's like 'I'm a subtle Eagles fan.'"

Kimmel, a Los Angeles Lakers fan, also asked Teller how he felt that Philly "stole" LeBron James.

"Honestly, I'm all Philly sports except for basketball," Teller admitted. "I was raised a Lakers fan, but I'm happy for the fandom. It's all the same thing. I'm excited for the excitement in Philly."

Check out Teller's full appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" below.


Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Miles Teller Philadelphia Actors Jimmy Kimmel Phillies Downingtown

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