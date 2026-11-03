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November 03, 2026

Bill Hader jokes that he had to pretend to be from Philly to guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'

The comedian is in the upcoming animated adaptation of 'The Cat in the Hat' with Quinta Brunson, the creator of the ABC sitcom.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Abbott Elementary
Bill Hader Abbott Kevork Djansezian/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bill Hader, above at the Emmy Awards in 2024, will guest star in this season of 'Abbott Elementary.'

After starring with Quinta Brunson in the upcoming animated adaptation of "The Cat in the Hat," Bill Hader said he's going to join the "Abbott Elementary" creator as a guest star on her ABC sitcom this season.

The comedian made the announcement during his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday night and quipped that he had to feign Philly roots to get the gig.

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"I had to act like I was from Philly," he said. "It was hard for me."

Hader joked that he had to tell Brunson, "I love the … Phillies," grimacing and mimicking blood coming out of his ears as he said it. Based on his previous public appearances, the Oklahoma native's baseball allegiances seem to lie with the San Francisco Giants.

Details about his character or when his episode will air weren't shared, but Hader added he was "excited" for the opportunity.

Hader is the latest in a wave of celebrity guest stars that have made "Abbott" appearances. Comedian Ali Wong, Hader’s ex-girlfriend, recently played a special education certification instructor named Ms. Pittman. Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove also joined an episode this season as a substitute teacher.

Brunson, a West Philadelphia native, will voice the character of Sherri in the remake of the Dr. Seuss classic “The Cat in the Hat,” which releases in theaters Friday. Hader stars as the Cat.


Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

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