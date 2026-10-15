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October 15, 2026

Ali Wong, Miranda Cosgrove are heading to 'Abbott Elementary'

Edi Patterson of 'The Righteous Gemstones' will also guest star during Season 6.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Abbott Elementary
Ali Wong Abbott Elementary Robert Hanashiro/USA Today via Reuters Connect

Ali Wong will guest star on Season 6 of 'Abbott Elementary.' Miranda Cosgrove and Edi Patterson also confirmed upcoming appearances on the ABC sitcom.

Quinta Brunson is adding three new names to the "Abbott Elementary" attendance roll. 

Ali Wong, Miranda Cosgrove and Edi Patterson will guest star on the ABC sitcom's sixth season, Deadline reports. Little is known about their characters, but all three actresses confirmed the news via Instagram Stories.

MORE: How a Philly man earned one of Chipotle's 'celebrity cards' and got free food for a year

"I got to do an episode of @abbottelemabc this season and it was a blast," wrote Patterson, a series regular on "The Righteous Gemstones."

Cosgrove, aka iCarly herself, said on social media that she was "so excited" to join the show. Wong, returning to network TV after four Netflix standup specials and an Emmy-winning turn on "Beef," posted a simple "I ❤️ @abbottelemabc."

The latest season of "Abbott Elementary" is barely underway — the fictional Philly teachers resumed class Oct. 9 — but upcoming episode logs point to possibilities for the new guest stars. In "Tryouts," airing next week, the school will "welcome a new substitute." The next installment is a Halloween episode, and Cosgrove, Wong and/or Patterson could appear at Ava's "exclusive" party. 

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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