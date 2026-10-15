Ali Wong, Miranda Cosgrove are heading to 'Abbott Elementary'

Quinta Brunson is adding three new names to the "Abbott Elementary" attendance roll.

Ali Wong, Miranda Cosgrove and Edi Patterson will guest star on the ABC sitcom's sixth season, Deadline reports. Little is known about their characters, but all three actresses confirmed the news via Instagram Stories.

"I got to do an episode of @abbottelemabc this season and it was a blast," wrote Patterson, a series regular on "The Righteous Gemstones."

Cosgrove, aka iCarly herself, said on social media that she was "so excited" to join the show. Wong, returning to network TV after four Netflix standup specials and an Emmy-winning turn on "Beef," posted a simple "I ❤️ @abbottelemabc."

The latest season of "Abbott Elementary" is barely underway — the fictional Philly teachers resumed class Oct. 9 — but upcoming episode logs point to possibilities for the new guest stars. In "Tryouts," airing next week, the school will "welcome a new substitute." The next installment is a Halloween episode, and Cosgrove, Wong and/or Patterson could appear at Ava's "exclusive" party.

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