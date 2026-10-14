How a Philly man earned one of Chipotle's 'celebrity cards' and got free food for a year

A Philly man with a passion for Chipotle has earned one of the chain's "celebrity cards" granting him free food for a year — and it only took hundreds of burrito bowls to get it.

Evan Campbell has been on a mission to claim the card for the past 13 years. He's been documenting his many Chipotle meals on Instagram since 2020 in a bid to get the perk, bestowed only on a select group of devoted customers and actual celebrities. Last week, the St. Joseph's University alum finally accepted the honor at his preferred location at 4030 City Ave. in Wynnefield Heights.

"If there's one lesson I've learned from this it's chase your dreams with everything you have and never quit," Campbell wrote on Instagram. "It's difficult to find the right words to show my appreciation but I’d like to give a sincerely genuine thank you to anyone who has supported this journey. Grateful is an understatement."

By Campbell's count, he's eaten over 800 burrito bowls since he began this quest at the age of 14. He's patronized Chipotle 168 times this year alone and has already swiped his card on a few of those visits.

These cards are wooden and personalized with the holder's name. Chipotle began offering them to "superfans" in 2024 after decades of exclusively extending them to musicians, athletes, artists and other public figures. Tony Hawk, Olivia Rodrigo and Timothée Chalamet are a few of the known cardholders.

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