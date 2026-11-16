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November 16, 2026

Free photos with Santa return to Comcast Center this December

Families can visit Santa at the Center City concourse on Dec. 11, 18 and 19, with three hours of free photo opportunities each day.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Santa Claus
The Concourse at Comcast Center_Santa 2025 Courtesy/The Concourse at Comcast Center

Families can visit Santa and take free holiday photos at The Concourse at Comcast Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 11, 18 and 19.

Families looking for a free photo with Santa can head to the Comcast Center in Philadelphia on three dates this December.

Santa will be at The Concourse on Dec. 11, 18 and 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Children and families can visit and take pictures at no cost.

The event will take place on the lower level of the Center City building at 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., near Suburban Station.

The Concourse at Comcast Center_Santa 2025_VisitsCourtesy/The Concourse at Comcast Center

Free Santa Visits and Photos at Comcast Center

Dates: Friday, Dec. 11; Friday, Dec. 18; and Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
Location: The Concourse at Comcast Center, 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Admission: Free
Activities: Visits and photos with Santa

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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