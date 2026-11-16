Free photos with Santa return to Comcast Center this December

Families looking for a free photo with Santa can head to the Comcast Center in Philadelphia on three dates this December.

Santa will be at The Concourse on Dec. 11, 18 and 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Children and families can visit and take pictures at no cost.

The event will take place on the lower level of the Center City building at 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., near Suburban Station.

Courtesy/The Concourse at Comcast Center

Free Santa Visits and Photos at Comcast Center

Dates: Friday, Dec. 11; Friday, Dec. 18; and Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each day

Location: The Concourse at Comcast Center, 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Admission: Free

Activities: Visits and photos with Santa



Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.