Disney On Ice is bringing a new show to Philly during winter break

Disney On Ice will return to Philadelphia this holiday season with a new show featuring familiar Disney favorites and several characters making their first appearance on the ice.

"Disney On Ice presents Spotlight Magic!" comes to Xfinity Mobile Arena from Dec. 27 through Jan. 3 with 23 performances during winter break. The show combines skating, acrobatics, special effects and music from Disney movies and Disney Channel hits.

Families will be among the first to see Gary De'Snake and Gazelle from "Zootopia 2" in a Disney On Ice production. Angel from "Lilo & Stitch" also joins the cast for the first time in North America.

The show also features characters from "Beauty and the Beast," "Moana," "Toy Story," "Tangled" and "Monsters, Inc.," plus a new segment starring Disney villains including Maleficent, Ursula, Gaston and the Evil Queen.

Along with the skating, fans can expect songs from "Hannah Montana," "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" and "Descendants 3," mixed with Disney classics like "Be Our Guest" and "You've Got a Friend in Me."

The production includes aerial performances, special effects and a lighted chandelier suspended above the ice. Before the show and during intermission, kids can walk a red carpet inside the arena as part of the experience.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 28, through Ticketmaster and the Xfinity Mobile Arena box office.

"Disney On Ice presents Spotlight Magic!"

Dec. 27 - Jan. 3

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.