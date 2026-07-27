Cirque du Soleil's 'Twas the Night Before...' returns to Philadelphia this holiday season

July 27, 2026
Acrobatics, aerial performances and holiday music will take over The Met Philadelphia when Cirque du Soleil's "Twas the Night Before..." returns for an 11-day engagement from Dec. 17-27.
Created specifically for the holiday season, the production blends Cirque du Soleil's signature acrobatics with theatrical storytelling inspired by "A Visit from Saint Nicholas," the classic Christmas poem by Clement Clarke Moore. The story follows a young girl as she rediscovers the wonder of the holidays.
The production features a cast of 26 performers from around the world performing aerial straps, hoop diving, hair suspension, dance and other gravity-defying acts. A soundtrack featuring reimagined Christmas favorites accompanies the performance.
Tickets are on sale now through The Met Philadelphia, Ticketmaster and Cirque du Soleil.
Dec. 17-27, 2026
The Met Philadelphia
858 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Tickets on sale now
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