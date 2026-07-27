Cirque du Soleil's 'Twas the Night Before...' returns to Philadelphia this holiday season

Acrobatics, aerial performances and holiday music will take over The Met Philadelphia when Cirque du Soleil's "Twas the Night Before..." returns for an 11-day engagement from Dec. 17-27.

Created specifically for the holiday season, the production blends Cirque du Soleil's signature acrobatics with theatrical storytelling inspired by "A Visit from Saint Nicholas," the classic Christmas poem by Clement Clarke Moore. The story follows a young girl as she rediscovers the wonder of the holidays.

The production features a cast of 26 performers from around the world performing aerial straps, hoop diving, hair suspension, dance and other gravity-defying acts. A soundtrack featuring reimagined Christmas favorites accompanies the performance.

Kyle Flubacker/MSG Entertainment Performers combine roller skating and acrobatics during Cirque du Soleil's holiday production “Twas the Night Before...,” returning to The Met Philadelphia this December.

Unlike Cirque du Soleil's touring arena productions, "Twas the Night Before..." was created as the company's first holiday show and is designed for audiences of all ages, making it a family-friendly option during the holiday season.

Tickets are on sale now through The Met Philadelphia, Ticketmaster and Cirque du Soleil.

Dec. 17-27, 2026

The Met Philadelphia

858 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Tickets on sale now

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