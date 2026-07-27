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July 27, 2026

Cirque du Soleil's 'Twas the Night Before...' returns to Philadelphia this holiday season

The family-friendly production returns to The Met from Dec. 17-27 with acrobatics, live music and a story inspired by the classic Christmas poem.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Cirque Du Soleil Holidays
Cirque du Soleil's Holiday Show Returns to Philadelphia This December Photo Credit/BENOIT Z LEROUX

Cirque du Soleil's holiday production "Twas the Night Before..." returns to The Met for a limited engagement Dec. 17-27.

Acrobatics, aerial performances and holiday music will take over The Met Philadelphia when Cirque du Soleil's "Twas the Night Before..." returns for an 11-day engagement from Dec. 17-27.

Created specifically for the holiday season, the production blends Cirque du Soleil's signature acrobatics with theatrical storytelling inspired by "A Visit from Saint Nicholas," the classic Christmas poem by Clement Clarke Moore. The story follows a young girl as she rediscovers the wonder of the holidays.

The production features a cast of 26 performers from around the world performing aerial straps, hoop diving, hair suspension, dance and other gravity-defying acts. A soundtrack featuring reimagined Christmas favorites accompanies the performance.

Performers combine roller skating and acrobatics during Cirque du Soleil's "Twas the Night Before...Kyle Flubacker/MSG Entertainment

Performers combine roller skating and acrobatics during Cirque du Soleil's holiday production “Twas the Night Before...,” returning to The Met Philadelphia this December.


Unlike Cirque du Soleil's touring arena productions, "Twas the Night Before..." was created as the company's first holiday show and is designed for audiences of all ages, making it a family-friendly option during the holiday season.

Tickets are on sale now through The Met Philadelphia, Ticketmaster and Cirque du Soleil.

Cirque du Soleil's "Twas the Night Before..."

Dec. 17-27, 2026
The Met Philadelphia
858 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Tickets on sale now

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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