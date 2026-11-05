Philly pastor pleads guilty to posing as woman online to sexually exploit children

A pastor at a Pentecostal church in North Philadelphia pleaded guilty Wednesday to posing as a woman online and coaxing minors to send him sexually explicit photos and videos, federal prosecutors said.

Bryan Jackson, 42, was one of two Philadelphia clergymen charged in June with conspiring to groom minors and solicit sexual images from them. Jackson had been serving as a senior pastor at Garden of Prayer Church of God in Christ. He and Isaiah Banks, a former senior pastor at the Second Pilgrim Baptist Church in Francisville, allegedly teamed up to share photos and videos produced by one of the children.

The investigation started in April, when authorities received a report from the Philadelphia Department of Human Services concerning Banks' alleged contact with a child. A witness uncovered texts and social media messages that allegedly showed Banks offering a boy food or money in exchange for pornographic videos. The messages were reported to a therapist, who notified DHS as a mandated reporter.

Prosecutors said police later found Jackson had received messages from Banks containing sexual images of the boy. Investigators learned Jackson had been posing as an "older girl" to solicit pornography directly from minors. In messages sent between November 2025 and last May, Jackson communicated with a second child who sent him sexually explicit images, prosecutors said.

Garden of Prayer Church of God in Christ, at 2217 N. 29th St. in Strawberry Mansion, could not immediately be reached for comment on whether Jackson remains involved with the church. Jackson's name is not listed on the church's website. The church's Instagram page, where Jackson had been featured in the days before he was charged, is no longer active.

Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including conspiracy to manufacture child pornography, receipt of child pornography and related offenses. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 19 and faces a maximum possible sentence of 80 years in prison.

Banks, who faces similar charges, allegedly groomed multiple children in his community to make pornographic material. Police obtained text messages between Jackson, Banks and minors dating back to February 2024, authorities said.

At the time charges were filed, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said the investigation was "not complete" and encouraged other witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information regarding these crimes can contact the DA Office's victim services unit at (215) 686-5709 or the Philadelphia police's special victims unit at (215) 685-3251.