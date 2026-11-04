Drexel student arrested after allegedly shooting man in North Philly

A Drexel University student was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting a man in the neck.

Police took Jackson Roberts, 22, into custody on the scene at the 900 block of W. Dauphin St. Responding officers had found Roberts along with another 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:20 a.m. in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Hartranft. The injured man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where his condition was listed as stable as of Wednesday.

Drexel confirmed that Roberts was currently enrolled at the college. According to his LinkedIn, he is a junior mechanical engineering student.

Roberts is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapon possession and other crimes. He is currently being detained at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on a $2 million bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 20.

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