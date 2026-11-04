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November 04, 2026

Drexel student arrested after allegedly shooting man in North Philly

Police say Jackson Roberts, 22, fired at another 22-year-old man, who's in stable condition after being hit in the neck.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Drexel student arrested shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Drexel University confirmed that Jackson Roberts, a 22-year-old who's been arrested in an attempted murder case, is currently enrolled at the school.

A Drexel University student was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting a man in the neck.

Police took Jackson Roberts, 22, into custody on the scene at the 900 block of W. Dauphin St. Responding officers had found Roberts along with another 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:20 a.m. in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Hartranft. The injured man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where his condition was listed as stable as of Wednesday.

MORE: Man who killed a woman and sexually assaulted another in a Northwest Philly hair salon is still at large, police say

Drexel confirmed that Roberts was currently enrolled at the college. According to his LinkedIn, he is a junior mechanical engineering student.

Roberts is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapon possession and other crimes. He is currently being detained at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on a $2 million bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 20.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arrests Philadelphia Drexel University Shootings Attempted Murder

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