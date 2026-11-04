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November 04, 2026

Man who killed a woman and sexually assaulted another in a Northwest Philly hair salon is still at large, police say

Jamal Pistoria, 33, allegedly fatally shot Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez Camilo and attacked two others Monday in Northwest Philly.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Murder
Hair salon murder Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Investigators are asking for the public's help to find Jamal Pistoria, 33, in connection to a series of crimes committed Monday afternoon at a hair salon in Northwest Philly.

The man suspected of killing a woman and raping another inside a Northwest Philly hair salon is still at large, police say.

Investigators are asking for the public's help locating Jamal Pistoria, 33, in connection to a series of crimes committed Monday afternoon. Pistoria allegedly assaulted three women in the backroom of a salon located in the West Oak Lane neighborhood at 6305 Stenton Ave., beating and pistol whipping two of them with a firearm and forcing one of these two victims to perform a sexual act on him. In the midst of this attack, officials say, he fatally shot 34-year-old Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez Camilo.

MORE: Collingswood to allow alcohol sales for the first time in 153 years after voters end its dry town status

Pistoria fled the scene after the surviving two victims fought back, according to Assistant District Attorney Jeff Hojnowski. The man allegedly grabbed something from the salon's cash register on his way out and was later captured on surveillance footage buying a soda in a nearby convenience store. He has not been apprehended.

Mug shot of Jamal Pistoria, a suspect in a Philadelphia murder and rape caseProvided image/Philadelphia Police Department

Jamal Pistoria, pictured above, is wanted on murder, assault, rape and burglary charges.


Police responded to the reported shooting around 2 p.m. Monday, finding Camilo suffering from a bullet wound. She was taken to the Albert Einstein Medical Center and later pronounced dead. The names of the two other victims have not been released.

Pistoria has been charged with murder, attempted murder, rape, aggravated assault, burglary and weapons possession, among other crimes. He is described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, armed and "extremely dangerous." Police believe he may be in the area of the 1500 block of E. Tulpehocken St. and offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a homicide conviction. Individuals should not approach Pistoria if they spot him, investigators caution, but call 911. Tips can be submitted to 215-686-8477 or anonymously online.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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