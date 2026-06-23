Two Philly pastors charged with sexual abuse of minors

Two clergymen at Philadelphia churches have been charged with the creation of child pornography and sexual abuse of minors.

Isaiah Banks, a former senior pastor at the Second Pilgrim Baptist Church, and Bryan Jackson, a senior pastor at the Garden of Prayer World's Center, were arrested earlier this month for allegedly committing numerous sexual offenses. City prosecutors said Banks, 30, groomed more than one minor in his community to make pornographic material. He allegedly shared the images with Jackson, 42, who is accused of contacting the children to receive more pornography.

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Police have obtained numerous text messages between the men and minors dating back to February 2024, prosecutors said.

The investigation was sparked by an April report from the Department of Human Services concerning one of the children. A witness had uncovered text and social media messages from Banks, allegedly asking the minor to send pornographic videos in exchange for food or money, on the minor's phone. The witness reported the messages to a therapist, who notified DHS as a mandated reporter.

Further police investigation revealed that Banks had sent images to Jackson, who posed as a woman to solicit pornography directly from minors, prosecutors said.

Jackson was previously arrested for soliciting prostitution in 2006.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner would not disclose the number of victims, their age range or gender. His office "will be able to say a lot more a lot later," Krasner said, as the investigation continues.

Second Pilgrim Baptist Church, at 854-60 N. 15th St. in Francisville, declined to comment on the charges. Garden of Prayer World's Center, a Pentecostal congregation at 2217 N. 29th St. in Strawberry Mansion, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Facebook posts show that Banks departed his congregation in the spring, apparently on good terms. Second Pilgrim Baptist Church thanked him for his "faithful service" and said he would "always be a part of us" in a farewell video posted April 26.

"Although I have been led to step down as your pastor, as we shared this was solely the leading of the Holy Spirit for me and my life," Banks wrote in reply.

Jackson was still featured on Garden of Prayer World's Center social media as recently as two days ago. It is unclear if he has resigned or been dismissed from his position.

The two men posted bail and have been released from custody. Banks' preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 18, while Jackson's is scheduled for July 6.

Krasner, who characterized the investigation as "not complete," encouraged witnesses and additional victims to come forward at a press conference Tuesday. Anyone with information regarding these crimes can contact the DA Office's victim services unit at (215) 686-5709 or the Philadelphia police's special victims unit at (215) 685-3251. The Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, also known as WOAR, operates a 24-hour hotline at (215) 985-3333.



"These charges are deeply troubling and profoundly disturbing, as the allegations involve trusted community leaders," said LaQuisha Anthony, acting executive director of WOAR. "Our hearts are with the survivors affected. We want you to know that you are not alone; support is available."

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