Three women killed in apparent double murder, suicide in South Philly

Three women were found dead Monday night inside a South Philadelphia home in a triple shooting that police are investigating as a double murder and suicide.

Investigators responded to a home near 10th and Johnson streets at 5:32 p.m. and found three women, each with single gunshot wounds to their heads, police said. Medics pronounced them dead at 5:38 p.m.

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Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that one woman shot the other two before shooting herself. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Police have not released the names of the women, but they are believed to be aged 67, 56 and 18, the Inquirer reported.

Investigators have not shared a possible motive for the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.