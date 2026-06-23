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June 23, 2026

Three women killed in apparent double murder, suicide in South Philly

The shooting occurred early Monday evening inside a home near 10th and Johnson streets, police say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
double murder suicide Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Three women were fatally shot inside a South Philly home on Monday evening. Police are investigating their deaths as a double murder and suicide.

Three women were found dead Monday night inside a South Philadelphia home in a triple shooting that police are investigating as a double murder and suicide.

Investigators responded to a home near 10th and Johnson streets at 5:32 p.m. and found three women, each with single gunshot wounds to their heads, police said. Medics pronounced them dead at 5:38 p.m.

MORE: Philly woman pleads guilty to voting twice in 2024 presidential election

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that one woman shot the other two before shooting herself. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Police have not released the names of the women, but they are believed to be aged 67, 56 and 18, the Inquirer reported.

Investigators have not shared a possible motive for the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia South Philadelphia Police Gun Violence

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