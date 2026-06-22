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June 22, 2026

Philly woman pleads guilty to voting twice in 2024 presidential election

Miya Pack, 40, admitted to casting ballots in Cobbs Creek and Bergen County, New Jersey.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Voter Fraud
Election fraud John Kopp/for PhillyVoice

Miya Pack was a regular voter in Philadelphia elections. But during the 2024 presidential race, she also voted in New Jersey.

A Philadelphia woman pleaded guilty in an election fraud case concerning the 2024 presidential race.

Miya Pack, 40, admitted to casting two ballots. First, she voted at an early polling location in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Oct. 26, 2024. Ten days later, she voted again at the Christy Recreation Center in Cobbs Creek on Election Day. 

MORE: Trump administration sues Philadelphia over law that bans ICE agents from wearing masks, using unmarked cars

According to a plea memorandum, Pack grew up in New Jersey and registered to vote in Bergen County in 2004. But she never actually cast a ballot in the state until 2024. She registered to vote in Philadelphia County in 2016 and participated in every subsequent general election, as well as the 2019 municipal election.

Pack was indicted in September after an FBI agent contacted her on the phone. During the June 23 interview, she confirmed she was on the ballot rolls of New Jersey and Pennsylvania and admitted to voting twice in the 2024 presidential election. Initially, however, she claimed she had done so because she cast a mail-in ballot late in New Jersey and never received a confirmation of receipt. This was not true, since records confirmed she voted in person on a machine in the Richard Rodda Center in Bergen County.

Neither court documents nor a release from U.S. Attorney David Metcalf disclose the candidate Pack supported.

She now faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of parole and a $10,000 fine. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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