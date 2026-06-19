Trump administration sues Philadelphia over law that bans ICE agents from wearing masks, using unmarked cars

The U.S. Justice Department sued Philadelphia over an ordinance that bans Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from using facial coverings and unmarked vehicles while conducting operations in the city.

Federal prosecutors said the law violates the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which gives federal laws priority over conflicting state laws. They also said the law threatens the safety and efficiency of the agency.

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The suit, filed Thursday, names Mayor Cherelle Parker, District Attorney Larry Krasner and City Solicitor Renee Garcia as defendants.

"It is disappointing to see the city where our Constitution was born so egregiously violate its separation of powers by criminalizing the work that Federal officers do to keep Philadelphians safe," Brett Shumate, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Civil Division, said in a statement. "Philadelphia may not regulate Federal operations and its unconstitutional attempt to do so must be stopped."

The ordinance at the center of the lawsuit also prohibits the intentional removal or concealment of identifying tags, badges or labels and requires officers to identify themselves to a subject of arrest.

The law is part of the "ICE OUT" legislative package approved by City Council in April. The package, which included seven bills, also prohibits ICE agents from using city-owned property to conduct operations, bans city agencies from sharing data or collaborating with the agency and makes it illegal to discriminate based on immigration or citizenship status.

Parker signed six of the seven bills, but did not sign the bill that banned ICE from using facial coverings and unmarked vehicles, citing the potential for "significant legal problems." But that bill became law, because it had received a supermajority of approval in council and Parker did not veto it. It takes effect next month.

In its complaint, the Justice Department said ICE "can not and will not" comply with the regulations, saying the law endangers ICE officers and potentially makes them vulnerable to doxxing, harassment and violence from agitators who may employ facial recognition tools. Prosecutors cited a press release from October that claims ICE officers are facing an "8,000% increase in death threats against them."

"Law enforcement is always a dangerous job. But now is an extraordinarily dangerous time to serve in federal law enforcement in particular," the complaint says. "Protecting the personal identities of federal officers and by extension their families is necessary in part due to the increasing threats of targeted harassment and retaliation against federal officers and agents."

The lawsuit also cites a statement Krasner made in January. Krasner said ICE agents who break the law would be arrested and his office would do "everything in our power to convict" them.

"Threatening officers with prosecution for simply protecting their identities and their families also chills the enforcement of federal law and compromises sensitive law enforcement operations," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The mayor's office, DA's office and solicitor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

City Council Minority Leader Kendra Brooks said Philadelphia citizens expect their representatives to "fight back" against President Donald Trump, who has made mass deportations a pillar of his second administration.

"Philadelphia doesn't like bullies. And we certainly don't like masked (Philadelphia Police Department) officers or ICE agents terrorizing our neighborhoods," she said in a statement. "Trump can sue all he wants, but I will not back down from this fight. I expect everyone named in this lawsuit to feel the same."