Flyers prospects: Checking in on Jett Luchanko and other key Phantoms

The Flyers aren't in a great spot right now, and frankly, are well out of time to be hanging on to any silver linings.

But if there is one thing about their current roster construction that is a success, it's that the youth is taking hold, especially from the 2023 draft class.

Matvei Michkov is their leading goal scorer, Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk are lineup regulars now, and so is Cole Knuble thanks to a hard-skating and ruthless type of game that impressed during training camp and has now made him immovable from the nightly lineup.

The prospect pipeline isn't as potent as it was this time last year, but it's because a lot of the names that both the organization and fans have been waiting on are now emerging as full-time NHLers.

And the Flyers hope more are still on the way.

Today is a check-in on several key prospects who are just a level below with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. A look at the notable Flyers prospects in college, juniors, and overseas will follow next week.

On to the rundown over in Allentown...

• Alex Bump scored on the power play in his return to the Phantoms on Wednesday night, and across the board, has torn it up when he's been down with Lehigh Valley this season, scoring six goals and nine points.

The problem is that the 22-year-old winger progressed up to the NHL last season, and after becoming a key piece for the Flyers' lineup down the stretch, Bump was expected to carry that over into this year.

He hasn't.

Bump has no goals at the NHL level this season through eight games, and was sent back to the Phantoms and the AHL earlier this week, from a mix of his own ineffectiveness and Knuble proving far more valuable to the current situation.

At his best, Bump is a strong force off the wall, who can shield the puck and move in to shoot with it. He needs to tap back into that kind of game if he is going to stick with the Flyers for good.

ALEX BUMP KEEPS THE STREAK ALIVE‼️



The @LVPhantoms forward has scored in all six games he's played this season👀 pic.twitter.com/Uf30ns7hdu — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 5, 2026

• Speaking of shooting, Jett Luchanko ripped this beauty last month for his first AHL goal:

Jett Luchanko gets his first in the American Hockey League‼️🚨@LVPhantoms | #LVvsSPR pic.twitter.com/Ssmy02DfMy — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 17, 2026

He hasn't scored since, but does have five assists for a total of six points.

The past year or so has been a struggle for Luchanko, due to injury, a lack of direction in his last few months of junior hockey, and then just not having the skill yet to be ready for a full-time NHL role.

The resulting and extended halt in development made the 2024 13th overall draft pick that much more polarizing among fans, because he was already perceived as a reach to begin with, and with the Flyers moving on from John Tortorella to Rick Tocchet as head coach, the 20-year-old's fit no longer seemed as clear.

A willingness to shoot was always one of Luchanko's glaring deficiencies, though, and that he fired right away to start this season with Lehigh Valley is promising.

But he's also hurt again, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jackie Spiegel.

Update on Jett Luchanko. The #Flyers prospect missed yesterday’s game due to a lower-body injury. The hope is he won’t miss much time and it is unrelated to the core muscle injury that required a procedure this past summer. — Jackie Spiegel (@jackiespiegel93) November 5, 2026

Luchanko badly needs forward momentum this year, and a lot of it.

• During this still ongoing stretch where the Flyers' physicality and compete have been regularly under question, Hunter McDonald, at least, was doing his part.

The 24-year-old defenseman came up and immediately started throwing out crushing hits that drew retaliation, and thus penalties for opponents, and looked solid overall handling bottom-pairing minutes.

But the 6'4" and nearly 240-pound blueliner was also sent back down to the Phantoms last weekend, in anticipation of Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett coming back from injury.

And really, that decision was questionable.

Simon Benoit was kept as the veteran option for a bottom-pairing and physical defenseman, but McDonald, when he skated for the Flyers, was a much fiercer and more effective presence, plus has considerably better outlook for the long-term future.

McDonald returned to the Phantoms' lineup Wednesday night in Laval, and probably isn't far away from making his way back up to the NHL, but he really didn't have much reason to go back down other than a numbers game – which, notably, they did the same to Knuble at the start of the season when he was their most impressive player out of camp and the preseason. They let Bump keep the spot instead, just for Knuble to get called up and take it anyway.

It's not a sole indicator for what's been wrong with the Flyers so far this season, but it is probably notable that in the case of two roster decisions – between Bump and Knuble at forward and then Benoit and McDonald on defense – the organization catered more to seniority than it did to who was actually playing better, when it's been championing youth for years now.

• One more from Wednesday night in Laval; Spencer Gill also ripped his first AHL goal from up high:

Gilly with his FIRST career pro goal! What a beaut!#LVvsLAV | #LVPhantoms pic.twitter.com/51ztxTcuuk — Lehigh Valley Phantoms (@LVPhantoms) November 5, 2026

When the 20-year-old is plaing fully to his game, it's easy to see the appeal and optimism about his potential. Obviously, his size is a huge advantage toward checking and closing off lanes, but then when he gets skating downhill, he can fly a bit, too. Back 2 back for Gaucher 🤌#LVvsHFD | #LVPhantoms pic.twitter.com/eBpiUcCvAT — Lehigh Valley Phantoms (@LVPhantoms) October 4, 2026 Gill isn't about to crack the NHL roster, not for a while at least, but he should be a name to keep monitoring as the Flyers look for more of their prospects to keep knocking on the door. SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Another big defenseman – at a listed 6'4" and 205 pounds – that the Flyers picked up in the second round of the 2024 draft, Gill is an interesting project of a blueliner who is trying to trend upward again from injury, but that the organization has always been sure to mention whenever general manager Danny Brière or anyone else in the front office speaks on the team's long-term outlook.