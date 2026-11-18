Chris Rabb was one of seven incoming U.S. House Democrats who said they opposed nominating Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be the chamber’s speaker in a caucus vote on Wednesday. The current minority leader still won by a 251-11 margin, putting him on track to be the first Black American to hold the speaker position when the full House votes on Jan. 3.

Votes were cast privately, but the democratic socialist from Philadelphia was part of a group of newly elected progressives that released a joint statement explaining their reasoning for not backing Jeffries.

"Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues," the statement said, according to multiple outlets. "We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations."

The group continued that although they have seen "meaningful progress" come from their discussions with Jeffries, more work is needed to get on the same page about the direction of the Democratic Party.

"These conversations are ongoing," they said. "As such, our vote in caucus today was no."

In addition to Rabb, the group of newly elected representatives included Avila Chevalier (New York), Adam Hamawy (New Jersey), Frederick haynes (Texas), Melat Kiros (Colorado), Donovan McKinney (Michigan) and Claire Valdez (New York). Haynes missed the vote due to a sickness but said he would have voted "no," the Hill reported.

A representative for Rabb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After running an anti-establishment campaign focused on advocating for Medicare for All, legalizing marijuana and a Green New Deal, Rabb coasted to a primary victory in May and secured the seat with a landslide win in this month's general election. He will succeed retiring Rep. Dwight Evans and represent Pennsylvania's 3rd District when he's sworn into office in January.