Sharing the wealth is very much in the spirit of Thanksgiving, a holiday that grew out of ancient harvest festivals. Those feasts weren't confined to single families but the whole community, which came together to celebrate its bounty and good fortune.

Philly nonprofits, a brewery and a radio station are encouraging residents to tap into that tradition through holiday food drives. Over the next few days, they'll be collecting money and poultry to provide dinners to struggling families in the region. The deadlines to donate are coming up fast, with the big day around the corner. Here's how to participate:

Grab some non-perishables and head to Xfinity Mobile Arena to participate in WMMR hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison's annual food drive. Donors can drive onto the lot by Stateside Live! daily between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. through Friday to catch the live Preston & Steve broadcast and drop off items. The food will be going to Philabundance, which is especially keen to collect cooking oil, cereal, rice, non-refrigerated milk, pasta, juice, peanut butter and jelly — as well as canned soups, tuna, fruits and vegetables.

For the sixth year in a row, Northwest Mutual Aid Collective is fundraising to provide turkey dinners to dozens of local families. The grassroots organization is aiming to hit $6,000, which would cover the costs of 100 holiday feasts. Its donation page will remain live through Saturday.

Got a free turkey coupon from Giant? Consider donating it to the Everywhere Project. The harm reduction group is accepting turkey vouchers and actual birds at its drop-off locations in the city, Ambler and Abington. Rowhouse Grocery, which already hit its holiday fundraising goal, is also redirecting its patrons to this drive. While the Everywhere Project hasn't given a hard deadline, it's pushing for donations as soon as possible. The turkeys will support two planned community feasts — one on Thanksgiving Eve in LOVE Park and the other on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Ruth & Clearfield streets. The nonprofit is also looking for cooks who can prepare and transport dishes to the events.

On the day before Thanksgiving, Taller Puertorriqueño will invite neighbors into its Fairhill headquarters for a free holiday lunch. Diners can also pick up free groceries and winter coats on their way out — and that's where donations are needed. The Puerto Rican cultural center is collecting canned goods, nonperishable foods and clean, gently used coats through Nov. 25 to support this initiative. Its lobby is open for drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Pie may be a Thanksgiving staple, but the beermakers at Dock Street aren't baking pumpkin or pecan. As in years past, the brewers are prepping a mass pizza order for the families at Eliza Shirley House. The homeless shelter will get the delivery on Black Friday to spread the holiday cheer a little longer. Every $20 donation generates one large 16-inch pie from Dock Street, which will match the funds by at least 20% in the hopes of providing 76 pizzas. Place an online order by Sunday to participate.

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