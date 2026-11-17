The U.S. Mint's commemorative coin for working dogs went into production Tuesday with an assist from a semi-famous service pooch.

Sully, a companion to George H.W. Bush for the last six months of the former president's life, struck the first coin by activating the press inside the historic Old City building. Pushing on a small black pad with his two front paws while his handler stood on another triggered the machinery, which soon spit out silver coins depicting service dogs with their owners. The currency will be available to collectors beginning in January 2027.

A bipartisan 2024 law actually authorized the creation of three commemorative coins for working dogs. The silver $1 coins that Sully pressed feature a dog helping its blind handler cross the street on one side, with the inscriptions "GUIDE DOG" and "LIVE WITHOUT BOUNDARIES." On the tails side, another pup accepts pets from a veteran in a wheelchair. "PUPPY WITH A PURPOSE" is inscribed along the edge.

Provided image/America's VetDogs The $1 silver coin depicts a guide dog with a veteran in a wheelchair on one side.

But the U.S. Mint will also press a $5 gold coin for therapy dogs and a copper-and-nickel-clad half-dollar for K-9s. All three coins will be sold for one year in limited quantities. Per the terms of the law, the Treasury Department can only issue 50,000 $5 gold coins, 500,000 $1 silver coins and 750,000 half-dollars.

Veteran Kevin Bittenbender, a Pennsylvania native who lost his left leg due to burn pit exposure in Afghanistan, attended the event with his service dog Kirby. The yellow Labrador Retriever (and 2022 Puppy Bowl MVP) helps Bittenbender navigate stairs with no railing and knows how to call for help if he falls at home. Kirby also wakes his owner from night terrors, a symptom of the PTSD he developed over 34 years of service with the U.S. Army. Bittenbender, who currently resides in Williamsport, retired as a sergeant major in 2018.

"Before Kirby, my attitude was not the greatest," he said. "And it's like a contagious cold, as I tell people. When you have a poor attitude, those around you gravitate to that poor attitude. When you have a good attitude, people tend to gravitate to you as well. Kirby brings that positive attitude out of me on a daily basis."

Provided image/America's VetDogs Kevin Bittenbender, a retired U.S. Army sergeant major, attended the coin pressing with his service dog Kirby.

The commemorative coins are designed to shine a light on dogs like Kirby, who graduated from the Puppies with a Purpose program within the America's VetDogs organization. On top of a good attitude, Bittenbender says his service dog gives him purpose, comfort and passion. Kirby makes him feel a part of something bigger than himself, the veteran added.

"I'm a suicide survivor, I'm not ashamed to say that," he said. "And Kirby has been there to help me through my journey as a survivor. It's life-changing, it's also life-saving."

The Bush family has also been vocal about the impact Sully had on the late president. A statue of the service dog, who now works at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, sits outside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Texas.

After the U.S. Mint recovers the costs of minting the commemorative coins, all surcharge proceeds will support America's VetDogs in its mission to provide free, accredited service dogs to military veterans.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.