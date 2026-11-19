Professional women's hockey is coming to South Philly, with two PWHL regular-season games scheduled at Xfinity Mobile Arena in 2027.

The Professional Women's Hockey League is bringing its Takeover Tour to Philadelphia for the first time, giving local hockey fans two chances to see the league's teams compete in person.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes will face the San Jose Sea Lions on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. The league will return Saturday, April 10, when the New York Sirens play the Toronto Sceptres at 7:30 p.m.

Both games will take place at the home of the Philadelphia Flyers, bringing PWHL action to a familiar setting for local hockey fans.

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The PWHL began play in 2024 and has expanded to 12 teams across the United States and Canada. Its 2026-27 Takeover Tour will bring 24 regular-season games to 19 cities, including nine markets hosting the tour for the first time.

Tickets for the Philadelphia games will be available through a presale beginning Monday, Nov. 23. The general public can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m.

Fans can sign up for the PWHL newsletter to receive presale information.

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027, at 1 p.m.: Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. San Jose Sea Lions

Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.: New York Sirens vs. Toronto Sceptres