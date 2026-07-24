Report: Rich Paul says LeBron James, son Bronny 'not a package deal' for Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said that Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is "not a package deal" with his father, LeBron James, whose decision to join the Sixers was announced on Friday morning:

As for the impact of LeBron James’ decision on his son Bronny James, Rich Paul, the agent for both tells ESPN that "they are not a package deal" and there's no current plan or request for Bronny Janes to join his father in Philly.



Bronny James recently picked up his player… — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 24, 2026

Trading for the younger James would likely require the Sixers to waive both Jabari Walker and Dalen Terry, in addition to whatever draft picks the Sixers would have to trade to a Lakers team which is reportedly fond of their 21-year-old guard.

As of now, the Sixers will have to create additional room beneath their hard cap at the first apron to complete their signing of James, a two-year minimum contract with a 2026-27 cap hit of just under $3.9 million. Their likeliest pathway to generating that flexibility is waiving Terry, whose chances of sticking with the organization appear lesser than those of Walker.

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

Evaluating James' fit | Projecting new-look rotation | Options with final roster spot