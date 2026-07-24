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July 24, 2026

Report: Rich Paul says LeBron James, son Bronny 'not a package deal' for Sixers

It does not sound like Sixers fans should be ordering Bronny James jerseys.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron Bronny 7.24.26 Kirby Lee/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It does not sound like Bronny James will be following his father from Los Angeles to Philadelphia.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said that Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is "not a package deal" with his father, LeBron James, whose decision to join the Sixers was announced on Friday morning:

Trading for the younger James would likely require the Sixers to waive both Jabari Walker and Dalen Terry, in addition to whatever draft picks the Sixers would have to trade to a Lakers team which is reportedly fond of their 21-year-old guard.

As of now, the Sixers will have to create additional room beneath their hard cap at the first apron to complete their signing of James, a two-year minimum contract with a 2026-27 cap hit of just under $3.9 million. Their likeliest pathway to generating that flexibility is waiving Terry, whose chances of sticking with the organization appear lesser than those of Walker.

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

Evaluating James' fit | Projecting new-look rotation | Options with final roster spot

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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