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July 24, 2026

LeBron James issues statement and video after announcing deal with Sixers

LeBron James is joining the Sixers, and he is doing so with the goal of winning a championship.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron 7.24.26 Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, it really happened.

In the same moment his agency announced he would be signing with the Sixers, LeBron James took to social media to explain his decision and express excitement about coming to Philadelphia:

"I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game.

I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?

I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.

I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.

Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!"

James also posted a video on Instagram featuring "Dreams and Nightmares," the famed Meek Mill song:

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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