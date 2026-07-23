Philadelphia Taco Festival returns with 130-plus taco varieties, margaritas and tequila tasting flights

Taco lovers can head to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16, when the Philadelphia Taco Festival returns to Stateside Live with more than 130 taco varieties, margaritas, tequila tasting flights, live entertainment and activities for all ages.

General admission runs from 2-8 p.m. each day, while VIP ticket holders can enter beginning at noon. Organizers say more than 40 food vendors will serve more than 130 varieties of tacos, along with nachos, elotes and other Mexican-inspired dishes.

The festival also will feature multiple margarita bars, tequila tasting flights, beer stations and a dirty soda bar with nonalcoholic drinks. Entertainment includes lucha libre wrestling, mariachi and folkloric performances, live bands, DJs, taco- and hot chili pepper-eating contests, axe throwing and mechanical bull riding.

Families can visit a free kids zone with bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists and piñata smashing. Children ages 10 and younger receive free admission when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

General admission tickets start at $13.99 on Sunday and $16.98 on Saturday, with admission from 2-8 p.m. and one complimentary drink included. VIP tickets are $78.99 for either day and include early entry beginning at noon, four drink vouchers, five taco vouchers, a complimentary nacho bar, an axe-throwing voucher and other perks. Food will be sold through a voucher system, with taco vouchers priced at $4 each or five for $20.

Organizers recommend using public transportation or rideshare services because parking may be limited due to activity at the nearby sports stadiums. A full list of participating restaurants and food vendors will be announced closer to the festival.

Saturday, Aug. 15 | 2-8 p.m.

Stateside Live

1100 Pattison Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.