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July 21, 2026

Chester County to add 82 acres to parks and green spaces with new grants

County commissioners approved $1.7 million in funding for a program to preserve and improve public spaces.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment Parks and Recreation
Chester County parks expansion Provided Image/Chester County

Chester County commissioners awarded eight grants to county parks, which includes expanding several green spaces. Above, East Fallowfield Community Park, which received funds for a new sand volleyball court, parking lot and stormwater management.

Chester County officials have approved funds for three park spaces to acquire 82 acres of land through a preservation program. 

Eight grants and more than $1.7 million were awarded in total, including three for the Rushton Woods Preserve, Broad Run Creek and the ChesLen Preserve. The funds will be put toward park improvements and preserving open spaces for natural, recreational, agricultural, historic and cultural uses to improve public access.

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The Brandywine Conservancy received $394,800 to purchase a conservation easement on 55 acres in West Bradford Township, which includes a section of Broad Run Creek, walking trails and a parking area. Natural Lands received $322,200 to purchase 6.8 acres along West Branch Brandywine Creek, which will be added to the ChesLen Preserve. The Willistown Conservation Trust was awarded $250,00 to purchase 20 acres in Willistown Township, which will be added to the Rushton Woods Preserve. 

Other upgrades include new changes to the playground equipment and pathways to accommodate the Americans with Disabilities Act at East Bradford Park; a new boat ramp and parking lot at Towpath Park; a new parking lot, playground, sand volleyball court and stormwater management at East Fallowfield Community Park; a new ADA-compliant playground and gazebo at Minch Park; and a pavilion expansion, swing set and other landscaping upgrades at John O. Green Memorial Park. 

"We are proud to partner with Chester County municipalities and land trusts on investments like these that ensure safe recreational spaces, protect the environment, and preserve Chester County’s remarkable natural resources," Commissioners Josh Maxwell, Marian Moskowitz and Eric Roe said in a statement. "For more than three decades, Chester County residents have supported dedicating funds to such projects as part of our commitment to maintaining a high quality of life. Hearing the voices of those who share that dedication inspires us to continue this tradition of stewardship, one we hope future generations will embrace as well."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environment Parks and Recreation Philadelphia Brandywine Parks Chester County

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