Man barricaded inside RV at Walmart parking lot in South Jersey, police say

A man has barricaded himself inside a motor home parked at the Walmart in Lumberton Township, police said.

Officers have put additional safety measures in place and secured the area around the store along Route 38, police said Tuesday morning. Shoppers are being asked to avoid the area until further notice. Police said there's no danger to the general public, noting the situation is contained to the parking lot.

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The man barricaded himself inside the recreational vehicle around 11 p.m. Monday, NBC10 reported. Police have not said whether the man is armed or why he chose to lock himself in the vehicle, but PHL17 reported that he is believed to have some kind of weapon.

No further information about the motorhome has been provided.

Lumberton police are working alongside the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and New Jersey State Police. Officials said this is still an active investigation and that more information will be released as the situation develops.