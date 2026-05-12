Sixers mailbag: Why a trade for Giannis Antekoumnmpo still does not make sense, plus targets in free agency

On April 28, I answered your latest questions ahead of Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Sixers and Boston Celtics. Here is how that story began:

"A s hocker: Joel Embiid, not even three weeks removed from an appendectomy, is probably not going to make up a meaningful portion of the difference between the Sixers and Boston Celtics... Game 5 is on Tuesday night in Boston, and the Celtics are heavy favorites to win and secure a second-round playoff berth..."

Of course, that Tuesday night kickstarted a brilliant three-game stretch during which Embiid led the way as the Sixers became the 14th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit and win a series. Even if the Sixers followed that up with a humiliating second-round sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks, they deserve credit for making me look foolish.

Two weeks later, we can officially begin discussing yet another critical summer. Let's dive into the first Sixers mailbag of the 2026 offseason:

From @vbeets.bsky.social: How plausible is a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?



If the Sixers were dead set on trading for the 31-year-old, two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo, there is no doubt that they could be competitive in the sweepstakes that are expected to dominate the headlines over the next six weeks or so and potentially reach a resolution ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

The catch: that would mean parting ways with Tyrese Maxey, the 25-year-old about to be named to his first All-NBA Team, or VJ Edgecombe, the 20-year-old who just logged over 3,000 minutes in an outstanding rookie season.

No player firmly in the mix for the Milwaukee Bucks to land in exchange for Antetokounmpo has as much value as Maxey, now entering the third season of a five-year contract, or Edgecombe, whose inexpensive contract via the league's rookie scale has three years remaining and effectively comes with up to eight years of team control.

And, to be clear: Paul George's contract may be enough to match salaries with Antetokounmpo, but no collection of draft picks would compel the Bucks to swap Antetokounmpo for George without Edgecombe involved. Joel Embiid's salary works, too, but he is quite possibly the least valuable asset in the NBA as he enters the first season of a three-year supermax deal with nearly $200 million.

Issues remain with either theoretically plausible framework: Maxey and additional assets for Antetokounmpo, or Edgecombe, George and additional assets for Antetokounmpo.

First of all, any team that trades for Antetokounmpo should be doing so with the anticipation of extending his contract in short order and competing for championships around him right away. And by trading Maxey or Edgecombe, the Sixers would be mortgaging their future for the benefit of their very uncertain present.

Any deal the Sixers made for Antetokounmpo would be executed with the belief that they were going to extract more value from the lift Antetokounmpo would provide in the next few seasons than what Maxey or Edgecombe would give them over a much longer period of time. But it would also be done with the belief that Embiid will be healthy enough and productive enough for that to actually mean something.

Do not count on bumping into Antetokounmpo in Philadelphia this summer. He seems likely to be traded this offseason, but many other teams figure to be much more sensible landing spots than the Sixers.

MORE: Previewing the 2026 offseason

From @ljwlmc08: Mid-level exception or minimum options for guys who can play?

The Sixers could shop in a few different aisles once free agency opens on June 30, depending on whether or not they keep Kelly Oubre Jr. and/or Quentin Grimes.

If both Oubre and Grimes walk, the Sixers could dabble with using the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception, worth up to four years and over $64 million. It would come with some roster-building constraints that would arguably make it not worthwhile, but it might be the Sixers' only path to adding a high-caliber rotation player this offseason.

One upcoming free agent who could command the full mid-level: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu, 26, who was revered for his work with the Chicago Bulls before leveling up multiple notches in his first chance to play for a truly competitive team. Dosunmu has been a brilliant addition for the Timberwolves, whose bloated cap sheet could complicate their ability to retain him.

Another option: Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, who could be a casualty of the Lakers' expected spending spree this summer. Hachimura, 28, has played three full seasons in Los Angeles and shot considerably better than 40 percent from three-point range in each one of them. In all, he has shot 42.6 percent from long range on 3.8 attempts per game (6.4 attempts per 100 possessions). The volume is not incredible, but the accuracy is.

If one of Oubre and Grimes stays and the other goes, the Sixers are likely looking at the taxpayer's mid-level exception, worth up to two years and about $12.4 million.

One player who has outperformed that price tag for two years in a row, but played this past season on a veteran's minimum contract: Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Denver Nuggets. The 2025-26 Sixers were not nearly good enough in terms of volume or accuracy from beyond the arc and the 34-year-old Hardaway would help on both fronts. He had a terrific year in Denver, perhaps good enough that he will end up out of this price range if the market breaks nicely for him. Hardaway averaged 13.5 points per game and made 224 threes for the Nuggets, further establishing himself as one of the league's best offensive reserves.

If the Sixers want a more well-rounded player with some questions as a shooter, they could turn to Kevin Huerter of the Detroit Pistons, once a Sixers nemesis. Huerter entered the NBA thought of as a high-caliber marksman, but his shooting marks have dipped as his career has progressed. Huerter, who will be 28 when the 2026-27 season begins, has only made 32.4 percent of his three-point attempts across the last two seasons. He has improved in other areas of his game, though, and perhaps the Sixers could bet on Huerter bouncing back as a shooter and rounding into form.

Then there is the minimum market, which is always challenging to project but has been a fruitful pathway for the Sixers in years past.

The Sixers' backup center spot once again became problematic this season. One versatile option to help fill those minutes: Kelly Olynyk of the San Antonio Spurs. Olynyk, 35, only logged 360 regular-season minutes on a stacked roster, but in a barren depth chart behind Embiid he could vie for a reasonable role. Olynyk's positional versatility between power forward and center – aided by his trusted three-point shot – could make him the sort of backup big the Sixers have not had in many years. He is also a gifted passer, which could make life easier for Maxey and/or Edgecombe in second-unit lineups.

A cheaper option than some of the other perimeter shooters previously mentioned: Gary Trent Jr. of the Bucks, whose all-around skills might be lacking but can still fire away from deep. Trent, 27, should be looking for a new situation as the Bucks likely pivot to a rebuild in a post-Antetokounmpo world. Not only is Trent a 38.1 percent three-point shooter for his career, but he has done it on massive volume (6.1 attempts per game, 11.0 attempts per 100 possessions).

MORE: How far away are Sixers after second-round sweep?