October 17, 2025

Report: Bob Myers to become 'president of sports' for Sixers ownership group Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

The architect of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty is joining forces with the ownership group overseeing the Sixers and Washington Commanders, among other teams.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Bob Myers is joining Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Bob Myers, the architect of the Golden State Warriors' dynastic run, a four-time NBA champion and a two-time NBA Executive of the Year, is leaving his role as an NBA analyst for ESPN to become the president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. HBSE is the group that owns the Sixers, Washington Commanders and New Jersey Devils, among many other teams and entities in the sports world.

Myers has been a close confidant of Sixers managing partner Josh Harris over the last few years after stepping down from his role running Warriors basketball operations in 2023, often being seen with Harris in the owner's box at Commanders games.

After beginning his career as an agent, Myers was one of the first success stories in a path that has become popular: agents taking the leap to running teams. Now, it appears one of the most accomplished executives in NBA history is going to be a key decision-maker across several sports, including some level of influence within the Sixers.

President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is entering his sixth season running Sixers basketball operations, and after the team's nightmarish 24-58 campaign last year has become the subject of scrutiny. The final chapter of Morey's tenure with the Houston Rockets centered around a constant chase of Myers' Warriors, and now the two former rivals will be officially joining forces.

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

