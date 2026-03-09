Report: Phillies, Jesus Luzardo reach blockbuster extension

On a day when NFL players everywhere were agreeing to blockbuster deals, the Phillies came to an agreement with their rising star left-handed starter.

MLB Insider Jeff Passan of ESPN report that the Phils and southpaw Jesús Luzardo agreed on a five-year extension worth $135 million, with the extension set to kick in for 2027:



Luzardo, 28, went 15-7 last year with a 3.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP and finished with 216 strikeouts – second-most in the National League – along with 18 quality starts, tied for the NL's fifth-most in his first season in Philly after coming over in an offseason trade with the Marlins.

The former third-round pick of the Nationals, who had already played for the A's and Marlins before coming to the Phillies, is 41-41 for his career with a 4.19 ERA and 1.24 WHP.

Luzardo was set to become a free agent after the season and had already agreed in January to an $11 million deal for 2026 to avoid arbitration, per MLB.com.

Luzardo last year was the team's No. 3 starter behind tandem aces Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez. All three finished with Cy Young Award votes. No other NL team had more than one pitcher get Cy Young votes. All are pitching on lucrative, long-term extensions from the Phillies.

With Aaron Nola hoping to bounce back from an injury plagued 2025, and with top pitching prospect Andrew Painter expected to be the fifth starter, the Phillies have lofty expectations again for their rotation.

Luzardo will be relied upon for continued dominance as Wheeler's start to his season will be delayed by a comeback from Thoracic Outlet Surgery.