Black Thought's memoir, 'The Upcycled Self,' is this year's One Book, One Philadelphia pick

Readers in Philadelphia can dig into the story of one of The Roots through the Free Library's citywide book club this spring.

The library's One Book, One Philadelphia selection this year is "The Upcycled Self: A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are," an autobiography from Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, who cofounded The Roots with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson in Philly in 1987.

"The Upcycled Self," published in November 2023, chronicles Trotter's life as a child in Philadelphia in the 1970s and 1980s and his journey to becoming a renowned musician. The book explores four key relationships in his life: community, friends, art and family while also sharing his thoughts on resilience, creativity and reinvention.

Trotter's father was murdered when he was 2 and and his mother was killed when he 15, and parts of the book are told from their perspectives by cowriter Jasmine Martin. The book also explores his friendship with Questlove, whom he met as a teenager at Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts.

According to the Free Library, the "deeply introspective book is both a testament to survival and an inspiring guide to embracing one's own evolution."

Interested participants can reserve the book, as well as e-book and audiobook versions, through the library. The library is hosting companion programming at branches throughout the city from April 11 to May 31.

Trotter has won four Grammy awards, including for the production of the original Broadway cast recording of "Hamilton." The Roots have released 11 albums and spent more than a decade as the house band for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Each year, the library selects companion books for teens and children featuring similar themes. This year's young adult pick is "Let Me Hear a Rhyme" by Tiffany Jackson. It tells the story of three teens in Brooklyn who pretend their murdered friend is still alive in an attempt to turn him into a rap star. The children's pick is "The Artivist" by Nikkolas Smith, a picture book about combining art and activism.

Over the seven-week span, the library will be holding a number of in-person and virtual events and workshops about the book. They're all free, but the library has not yet announced the details of the programming. The Inquirer reported Trotter will be in Philadelphia for the kickoff event on April 11.

One Book, One Philadelphia is now in its 23rd year. Last year, the library selected "True Biz," a novel about a group of deaf teenagers.