King of Prussia is getting a 1.8-acre park that will join its growing trail system

Construction is underway on a new park in King of Prussia that will open next year as part of a plan to increase accessibility in a bustling area known for its crisscrossing highway traffic.

The 1.8-acre Recharge Park, planned along First Avenue between Valley Forge Casino Resort and Top Golf, will repurpose the site of a former electrical substation in the Moore Park section of King of Prussia. The mixed-use development is home to corporate offices, apartments, hotels and other retail centers that have drawn a growing population of workers and residents to the area over the past decade.

MORE: A 10-foot long, 8-foot deep sinkhole has caused part of the Schuylkill River Trail to temporarily close

King of Prussia's business improvement district said it's creating the outdoor space to make Montgomery County's economic hub more inviting.

"We’re working hard to expand King of Prussia’s trail and park network, improving connectivity and access to green space throughout the community," Eric Goldstein, president and CEO of King of Prussia District, said in a statement after a groundbreaking earlier this month.

Plans for Recharge Park are focused on sustainability, including the use of solar-powered lighting and recycled materials for outdoor workstations. A swing set will be built from repurposed wind turbines and a garden area will be surrounded by large boulders meant for lounging. The park's lawn is envisioned as a space for community events like yoga and movie screenings, and there will also be an area for food trucks.

King of Prussia, which is part of Upper Merion Township, has long been a suburban powerhouse in the Philadelphia region with direct access from four major highways — Interstate 76, Interstate 276, U.S. Route 202 and U.S. Route 422. The gradual expansion of the King of Prussia Mall, one of the nation's premiere shopping destinations, has made the area a magnet for new offices and apartments.

Last fall, King of Prussia District debuted a 1.25-mile trail called the First Avenue Linear Park that runs between North Gulph Road and Allendale Road. The trail offers a wide path that connects 14 different office and residential properties. That project, which took 12 years to complete, has a series of seating areas and other public amenities.

King of Prussia District is now designing plans for the Gulph Road Connector Trail, a path that will connect First Avenue to Valley Forge National Historical Park and the Chester Valley Trail that runs from the Schuylkill River Trail in Norristown to Exton in Chester County. Last year, the business improvement district joined the Circuit Trails network that spans more than 860 miles across nine counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to formalize its vision for a scenic link between King of Prussia and other regional destinations.

Planners anticipate Recharge Park will open before next summer.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to creating vibrant and connected public spaces, Recharge Park will become an important stop along the future Gulph Road Connector Trail," Goldstein said.