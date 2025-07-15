More News:

July 15, 2025

Neighbors call for new traffic pattern at intersection near South Street Bridge after 2 separate bike crashes

Nearby residents have signed a petition, requested an edit to Google Maps and moved a planter to try to make streets safer.

By Molly McVety
cyclist crash south st Provided Image/Ashley Lepera

Police respond after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of South and LeCount streets last week.

After two cyclists were injured in separate crashes at the same intersection in less than a week, residents near Fitler Square are urging the city to make their neighborhood streets safer while taking matters into their own hands as they wait for regulatory measures.

On Wednesday, a 37-year-old man biking in the designated lane was struck by a vehicle turning right from South Street onto LeCount Street, just over the South Street Bridge. Philadelphia police told CBS News that the man was riding an e-bike, and neighbors who have kept in touch with his family said he remains in critical condition. 

MORE: Penn Medicine's new mammography van brings breast cancer screenings to those who might not otherwise get them

Just six days prior, Trophy Bikes, a nearby repair shop, posted on Facebook that a collision at the same block led to a cyclist in a cargo bike being transferred to the hospital with broken bones. This report was corroborated by Philly Bike Action, an advocacy group for cyclist infrastructure and safety measures, who got in touch with the victim. 

Nearby residents claim they have recorded at least seven crashes at this intersection since 2022, including five that resulted in emergency medical services to be called. Matt Cassidy, communications manager with Philadelphia's Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, had fewer incidents on the city's records, saying there have been two crashes there from 2020 to 2024 and both resulted in "suspected minor injuries." (This count doesn't include this year.)

Ashley Lepera, a registered nurse, has lived on the corner of South and LeCount streets for nearly three years. She said she assisted the injured cyclist until emergency services could transport him to the hospital — adding that Wednesday was not the first time she has had to offer medical support to people outside her home. 

"As a nurse, what I see is an unsafe situation," Lepera said. "I don't mind stabilizing people ... but I've been late to work because of how frequent it is." 

Lepera and her neighbors signed a petition to City Council President Kenyatta Johnson's office calling for the traffic along LeCount Street to be reversed so that cars can no longer turn from South Street. Residents also met with OTIS officials on Monday to discuss the traffic safety issues. 

Vincent Thompson, director of communications with Johnson's office, said he is aware of the petition and will be working with residents and the city's Streets Department to come up with short- and long-term solutions. 

A representative with the Streets Department did not respond to a request for comment. 

However, it could be months before a road redirection is implemented, since a law needs to be passed and that won't be possible until after City Council returns in September. 

In the meantime, the community is trying other measures to make the streets safer. Residents requested an edit to Google Maps' algorithm to keep its GPS services from directing traffic down LeCount Street. And on Friday, a planter was moved between South Street's bike lane and vehicle traffic with a note that explained the rationale behind the barrier. 

"At this intersection, drivers frequently hit people on bikes when crossing the bike lane to turn right onto LeCount," it reads. "Neighborhood residents have moved this planter from the sidewalk to the bike lane as a safety measure, in hopes of preventing more injuries." 

