Avonte Maddox carried off of field on stretcher prior to emotional Eagles win

Football fans were reminded just how brutal and violent the game can be sometimes as two players were carried off in stretchers Thursday night in the Eagles' 34-27 win in Green Bay.

After an early and horrifying exit by Green Bay running back Jamaal Williams following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Derek Barnett, Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was carried off late in the fourth quarter after a very long examination on the field.

In the replay, Maddox can be seen wiggling his legs a bit. He also could be seen talking to medical personnel as he was carried off. He did not, however, raise any of his extremities to waive to the crowd in Green Bay as he left the premises.

The entire team bid their respects to Maddox before he left in an emotional and devastating moment. The Eagles were able to use it as inspiration as a second straight goalline stand preserved an Eagles victory when Nigel Bradham picked off Aaron Rodgers to get Philadelphia back to 2-2.

It was later confirmed by Eagles head coach Doug Pederson that Maddox was able to move all of his extremities and was coherent and that he was at the hospital for precautionary reasons.



We'll update you with any news on Maddox — or on another cornerback injured Thursday, Sidney Jones — right here.

