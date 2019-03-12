More Sports:

March 12, 2019

Eagles 2020 compensatory draft pick tracker

By Jimmy Kempski
031219NickFoles Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Nick Foles will count for a third round pick in the compensatory pick formula.

As the NFL's 2019 free agency period unfolds, one of the fun things to keep tabs on (at least if you're a nerd like me) will be the projected compensatory picks the Philadelphia Eagles will be in line to receive in 2020 for the players the Eagles lose verses the players they gain.

Here we'll track each signing, and whether or not each player will count toward the compensatory pick formula.

Players lost

Nick Foles: Foles will reportedly sign a four-year, $88 million deal with Jacksonville when free agency officially begins on Wednesday. He will unquestionably count for a third-round pick in the comp pick formula.

Players gained

Malik Jackson: Because Jackson was released by the Jaguars, he will not count toward the compensatory pick formula, and thus won't offset one of the Eagles' lost players.

DeSean Jackson: The Eagles traded for Jackson, so he obviously will not count toward the comp pick formula.

Comp pick cancellation chart

To note, we will be referencing OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart here:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round 
 Nick Foles ($22 million) - 3 
  
  
  
  

Jimmy Kempski
