NFL awards 2020 compensatory picks; Eagles collect three

It was a long journey of tracking compensatory picks over the last year. I'll miss this time that we had together, friends. On Tuesday, it came to a conclusion, as the NFL handed out 32 compensatory picks to teams around the league, including the Philadelphia Eagles, who were awarded three of them, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

If you're unaware of the mysterious and confusing world of compensatory picks, you can catch up to some degree here, but the CliffsNotes version is that teams that have lost more free agents than they gained during free agency are awarded free draft picks the following year.



It was expected that the Eagles would receive three compensatory picks, per OverTheCap.com's compensatory pick cancellation chart, and they did:



The loss of Nick Foles resulted in a third-round comp pick. The loss of Jordan Hicks resulted in a fourth-round comp pick. The loss of Golden Tate resulted in a fourth-round comp pick.

The Eagles now have 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, noted below.

Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles own pick 3 Eagles' own pick 3 Compensatory 4 Eagles' own pick 4 Compensatory 4 Compensatory 5 Eagles' own pick 5 From the Patriots, via the Michael Bennett trade 6 From the Falcons, via the Johnathan Cyprien trade

