The Eagles' and Bears' trade conditions for Jordan Howard

Back in March of 2019, the Chicago Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick if certain conditions were met. Those conditions were not yet known.

According to a source, for the sixth-round pick to become a fifth-round pick, one of the following four conditions had to be met:

If Howard had 1000 rushing yards. If Howard made the Pro Bowl. If Howard had 50 percent of the team's rushing yardage. If the Eagles re-sign Howard to a new deal before 2020 free agency.

Three of the above four things did not happen. Howard finished with 525 rushing yards, which was good for 27 percent of the team's total rushing yardage, and he did not make the Pro Bowl. While the fourth condition is yet to be determined, it's a pretty safe bet that the Eagles and Howard will not agree to a new deal before Howard tests free agency. Count on that pick to remain a sixth-rounder.

You can see the Eagles' full slate of 2020 draft picks here.

